IWD Launches on One of the Biggest Nights in Hollywood During the Week of the 96th Oscars

International Women's Day Gala

Presented by Women’s Empowerment Summit Empowerment! International Women's Day Gala 2024

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, March 8th, 2024 it's a day of celebration for women around the world. The International Women's Day Gala is happening two days before the 96th OSCARS, one of the movie industry's biggest nights.

The Gala will be held at the Taglyan Complex located at 1201 Vine Street, Los Angeles, CA 90038 from 5:pm to 10:00 pm. Guests will enjoy a five-course curated dinner menu, live music, and a fashion show highlighting the designs of international fashion designer Gordana Gehlhausen (GOGA), a Project Runway finalist. VIPs attending the Awards include Multi-faceted artist Art Valdi and Keynote speaker and author Katherine Sellery.

Tributes will be performed by entertainers such as international recording artist Gene-o Cole, accomplished recording musician Michael Raye, and April Diamond, a Billboard Charting Recording Artist who was #1 on the National New Music Radio Charts in 2021, and up-and-coming artist Natasha Mar. It is a night to honor the contributions of so many talented women with the Women's Inspiration Awards.

The gala goes global as the event will be broadcast internationally and available for live streaming through the My Premo streaming app.

For Ticket Information Visit- https://bit.ly/3ObztyL

About IWD
International Women's Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women's equality. IWD has occurred for well over a century, with the first IWD gathering in 1911 supported by over a million people. Today, IWD belongs to all groups collectively everywhere. IWD is not country, group, or organization-specific.

Joy Parris
Rich Girl Productions
+1 323-960-5600
Jparris@richgirlproductions.com
