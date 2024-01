Senate Committee Schedule: Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Wednesday, January 24, 2024

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

SECOND SESSION, 2024

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS

COMMITTEES’ COMMITTEE – Mimi Stewart, Chair

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 – 10:30 AM – Room 326

SB 100 GRT DISTRIBUTION TO HOBBS (MCCUTCHEON II)

SB 131 NEW MEXICO BOWL ADVERTISING (MOORES/MAESTAS)

SB 134 STUDY ELECTRIC VEHICLE DEVELOPMENT (CAMPOS)

SB 147 LIQUOR TAX INCREASE & USE (SEDILLO LOPEZ/TALLMAN)

SB 148 TAX & FEE ADMIN FEES (IVEY-SOTO/LANE)

SB 150 NEW TUCUMCARI HOSPITAL (CAMPOS/WOODS)

SB 151 PREMIUM TAX TO EMERGENCY SERVICES FUND (CAMPOS/WOODS)

SB 153 EARLY CHILDHOOD FUND TRANSFERS (HEMPHILL)

SB 155 CARLSBAD GROSS RECEIPTS (MCCUTCHEON II)

SB 160 RIO GRANDE STATE PARK RESTORATION (MAESTAS)

SB 165 LEGISLATIVE RETIREMENT CHANGES (GONZALES/BRANDT)

SB 6 CANNABIS REGULATION CHANGES (DUHIGG)

SB 123 PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETURNING TO WORK (BRANDT)

SB 128 STATE FIRE RETIREMENT (PADILLA)

SB 129 CYBERSECURITY ACT CHANGES (PADILLA/SARIÑANA)

SB 144 LOCAL DWI GRANT PROGRAM ADMINISTRATION (GONZALES)

SB 161 ACUTE CARE FACILITIES SUBSIDIES (MUÑOZ/WOODS)

SB 25 FEE-FOR-SERVICE PAYMENT RECEIPTS (MOORES)

SB 40 GEOTHERMAL HEAT PUMP TAX (SOULES)

SB 96 INCREASE ATTEMPTED MURDER PENALTY (MAESTAS)

SB 58 GEOTHERMAL ELECTRICITY TAX CREDIT

(ORTIZ Y PINO/ROYBAL CABALLERO)

SB 126 PUBLIC OFFICER REIMBURSEMENT RATES (SOULES

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE –

Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chair

Thursday, January 25, 2024 – 9:00 AM – Room 311

* SB 51 STATE MEAT INSPECTION PROGRAM (PIRTLE)

SB 79 STATEWIDE COMPOSTING PROGRAM (CAMPOS)

SB 84 RECLAMATION OF ABANDONED SITES (STEINBORN)

SB 111 PROTECT STATE WATERS (HEMPHILL)

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William P. Soules, Chair

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 – 8:30 AM – Room 311

SB 41 MENTAL HEALTH INITIATIVES (HEMPHILL)

SB 55 ANTI-HAZING ACT (POPE)

SB 60 SUICIDE PREVENTION TRAINING (HEMPHILL)

SB 74 UNM DEPT. OF HEALTH FACULTY (HICKEY)

SB 76 SCHOOL LOCAL SHARE ADJUSTMENT WAIVER (STEWART)

SB 92 NMSU WINDMILL CERTIFICATION (DIAMOND BRANTLEY/WOODS)

SB 93 CHILE HARVESTING FUNDS (DIAMOND BRANTLEY)

SB 94 NMSU ENOLOGIST (DIAMOND BRANTLEY)

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chair

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 – 9:00 AM and AT THE CALL OF THE CHAIR

– Room 322

9:00 AM

Full Committee Hearing

State Fiscal Recovery Funds

Agency Hearing for Agencies Requiring Follow-up

State Controller Role in Oversight of Deficit Spending

Mark Melhoff, DFA – Finance Control Division

(770) Department of Corrections

(790) Department of Public Safety

1:30 PM

Full Committee Hearing

(341) Department of Finance and Administration

(361) Department of Information Technology

(333) Taxation and Revenue Department

(611) Early Childhood Education and Care Department

(805) Department of Transportation

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

– Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 – 1:00 PM or ½ HOUR after the floor session ends

– Room 311

SB 61 PROCUREMENT CONTRACTS LIMIT INCREASE (GALLEGOS/CAMPOS)

SB 46 STATE FOOD BANKS (STEFANICS/RODRIGUEZ)

SB 77 EPI DURAN CRISIS CENTER IMPROVEMENTS (CAMPOS)

SB 78 NORTHERN NM INTEGRATED SUBSTANCE ABUSE (CAMPOS)

SB 89 EXPAND HEALTH CARE WORKFORCE (ORTIZ Y PINO)

SB 69 14-DAY FIREARM SALE WAITING PERIOD (CERVANTES)

SB 87 LAW ENFORCEMENT RETIREMENT CHANGES (BRANDT)

SB 124 LAW ENFORCEMENT RETIREMENT SVC. CREDIT (BRANDT/MOORES)

INDIAN, RURAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

– Senator Shannon D. Pinto, Chair

Thursday, January 25, 2024 – 10:00 AM – Room 30

Organizational Meeting

* SB 52 EMERGENCY RURAL & FRONTIER HOSPITAL FUNDS

(WOODS/PETTIGREW)

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE – Joseph Cervantes, Chair

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 – 1:30 PM or ½ HOUR after floor session ends.

– Room 321

SB 37 MEAT INSPECTION ACT (STEFANICS/MUÑOZ)

SB 70 SUPREME COURT JUSTICE SALARIES (CERVANTES)

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Katy M. Duhigg, Chair



Wednesday, January 24, 2024 – 8:00 AM – Room 321

SB 5 FIREARMS NEAR POLLING PLACES (WIRTH/SZCZEPANSKI)

SJR 1 APPELLATE JUDGES NOMINATION COMMISSION, CA (DUHIGG)

SJR 2 BOARD OF REGENTS NOMINATING COMMITTEES, CA

(STEINBORN/HEMPHILL)

SJR 5 PUBLIC EMPLOYEES’ RETIREE HEALTH CARE FUND, CA (GONZALES)

SJR 9 STATE SCHOOL BOARD, CA (NEVILLE/SOULES)

SJM 1 SUPPORT NATIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE BANK (TALLMAN)

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE –

Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair

Thursday, January 24, 2024 – 1:30 PM or 30 minutes after floor session. – Room 321

SB 3 PAID FAMILY MEDICAL LEAVE ACT (STEWART/CHANDLER)

