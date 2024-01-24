MEMS Microphone Market is anticipated to reach US$3.013 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.67%
The MEMS microphone market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.67% from US$1.482 billion in 2021 to US$3.013 billion in 2028.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the MEMS microphone market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.67% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$3.013 billion by 2028.
The growth of the MEMS microphone market is propelled by the expanding utilization of voice-activated virtual assistants and a growing need for high-fidelity audio experiences. The rising trend of integrating voice-activated virtual assistants into various devices, coupled with the increasing consumer demand for superior audio quality, has significantly contributed to the market's momentum. This surge is particularly evident as individuals seek more seamless and intuitive interactions with their electronic devices, fostering a heightened reliance on voice-activated features.
A Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) microphone is a specialized microphone variant that employs minuscule mechanical structures to transform sound waves into electrical signals. Renowned for their versatility, these microphones find widespread use across diverse applications, ranging from consumer electronics like smartphones and tablets to medical devices and industrial equipment. MEMS microphones present several notable advantages when compared to their traditional counterparts. Notably, their compact size, reduced power consumption, and heightened sensitivity make them a preferred choice in various technological domains. The smaller form factor of MEMS microphones facilitates seamless integration into compact electronic devices, contributing to the ongoing trend of miniaturization in the tech industry. Moreover, their lower power requirements align with the growing emphasis on energy efficiency in electronic design. Additionally, the enhanced sensitivity of MEMS microphones ensures the accurate and reliable capture of audio signals, further solidifying their significance in advancing audio technology across diverse sectors.
The MEMS Microphone Market is categorized into two main types: Digital and Analog. In this classification, Digital MEMS microphones and Analog MEMS microphones represent distinct technological approaches to audio signal processing. Digital MEMS microphones convert sound waves into digital signals directly, offering advantages such as clearer signal transmission and ease of integration with digital systems. On the other hand, Analog MEMS microphones transform sound waves into analog signals, maintaining a traditional approach to audio signal representation. Both types cater to diverse industry needs, with Digital MEMS microphones often preferred for their compatibility with modern digital devices and systems, while Analog MEMS microphones continue to find applications in various scenarios where analog signal processing is essential. This classification reflects the flexibility of the MEMS microphone market, accommodating different preferences and requirements in the evolving landscape of audio technology.
The MEMS Microphone Market is segmented based on the Signal-to-Noise Ratio (SNR) range, comprising three categories: Less Than 60 dB, 60-65 dB, and more than 65 dB. This categorization delineates the varying degrees of audio signal clarity and quality offered by MEMS microphones. In the Less Than 60 dB range, microphones deliver satisfactory but relatively lower signal clarity. The 60-65 dB range indicates a moderate improvement in signal quality, catering to applications requiring a balanced audio performance. Meanwhile, the More than 65 dB range represents high-quality audio capture, ensuring superior signal clarity and fidelity. These distinct SNR ranges provide consumers and industries with options tailored to their specific audio requirements, allowing for a nuanced selection of MEMS microphones based on the desired level of audio precision and clarity in diverse applications, from consumer electronics to industrial settings.
MEMS microphones find applications in various consumer electronic devices, including hearing aids, wearables, and IoT devices, along with a significant presence in the automotive industry.
Geographically, the MEMS microphone market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. North America stands out as a prominent region in the global MEMS microphone market, driven by the concentration of major manufacturers in the consumer electronics and automotive sectors, and key end-users of MEMS microphones. The market's growth is propelled by the surging demand for advanced voice recognition technologies like virtual assistants, smart speakers, and voice-controlled devices. Additionally, the increased incorporation of MEMS microphones in smartphones, tablets, and laptops, coupled with the expanding adoption of IoT and connected devices, further contributes to market expansion. The rise in the deployment of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) in the automotive industry has also played a pivotal role in fostering the growth of the MEMS microphone market in North America, particularly in applications involving voice-activated commands and infotainment systems.
Major players in the MEMS microphone market are AAC Technologies, CUI Devices, Goertek, Infineon Technologies AG, InvenSense (TDK), Knowles Electronics, LLC, M5Stack, SensiBel, STMicroelectronics, and Vesper Technologies, Inc.
The market analytics report segments the MEMS microphone market using the following criteria:
• BY TYPE
o Digital
o Analog
• BY SNR RANGE
o Less Than 60 dB
o 60-65 dB
o More than 65 dB
• BY TECHNOLGY
o Capacitive
o Piezoelectric
• BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL
o Consumer Electronics
• Hearing Aids
• Wearables and IoT Devices
• Others
o Automotive
o Others
• BY GEOGRAPHY
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• United Kingdom
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• STMicroelectronics
• InvenSense (TDK)
• Infineon Technologies AG
• CUI Devices
• Vesper Technologies, Inc.
• AAC Technologies
• Knowles Electronics, LLC
• Goertek
• SensiBel
• M5Stack
