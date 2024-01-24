U2opia Technology Honored with Prestigious Award for Advanced Cyber Security System
The Federal Laboratory Consortium for Technology Transfer presents U2opia Technology Transfer Innovation Award for converting groundbreaking in research in AI
This award is a recognition of our dedication to revolutionizing cybersecurity with AI-driven solutions.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U2opia Technology, a frontrunner in AI-driven cybersecurity solutions, announces its latest achievement: winning the distinguished Technology Transfer Innovation Award from the Federal Laboratory Consortium for Technology Transfer (FLC). This high honor recognizes U2opia's outstanding efforts in converting groundbreaking government research into influential cybersecurity products and services.
The FLC, representing over 300 federal laboratories, agencies, and research centers, annually honors a select group for their excellence in technology transfer. U2opia distinguished itself among 32 awardees from 8 federal agencies, thanks to its proactive collaboration with Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) in licensing vital technologies, rapidly securing testing partners, and nearing the completion of commercialization testing. U2opia's efforts extend to aiding other small businesses in navigating the technology transfer process with federal labs, emphasizing their commitment to industry-wide progress.
“This award is a recognition of our dedication to revolutionizing cybersecurity with AI-driven solutions,” said Maurice E. Singleton III, President and CEO of U2opia. “We are just getting started, and 2024 will be a year of remarkable breakthroughs for U2opia.”
U2opia Technology excels in providing patented and proprietary software as a service to organizations of all sizes. Their mission is centered on safeguarding internal and external work, along with protecting employee-client data assets. The company's innovative approach in employing the latest Artificial Intelligence solutions enables expedited anomaly detection and accurate identification of unusual activities, coupled with advanced data reporting.
The award will be presented during the FLC Awards Ceremony at the National Meeting on April 10, 2024, at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel in Dallas, Texas, marking the FLC's 50th anniversary. For more information, or to register, please visit the FLC’s website here.
About U2opia Technology
U2opia is a consortium of award-winning scientific, technology, and senior administrative executives with extensive private and military sector backgrounds. Providing the highest level of proficient management, planning, engineering, and technical services with a proven track record of delivering groundbreaking technology, cybersecurity, and innovative business solutions.
