Callus Company Launches Project-Based Internship Program for University Students
Employment Opportunities through Project-Based Internships New Service Secures Supply Contract with Indian UniversitiesSEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Callus Company, known for its 'SPRINT PROGRAM' designed for youth internships, has expanded its services with the launch of a new educational course.
This year, Callus Company has introduced the 'Project-based Sprint Program,' building upon its existing 'Curriculum-based Sprint Program,' which focuses on structured educational content. The new program emphasizes practical experience, tailored for university students. Participants will remotely undertake projects from various companies for two months. Depending on their performance, they may extend their internship for an additional two months and even have the opportunity for employment.
Callus Company announced the initiation of this program in India. CEO Ryan Kim mentioned, "India has a high passion for education. Starting from 2024, a minimum of 60 hours of internship has become a graduation requirement for university students." He added, "In collaboration with the influential Indian educational association IIMSTC, we plan to enroll the first batch of 200 students in February this year."
The program offers university students project and mentoring opportunities from startups in various countries including the United Kingdom, Norway, Germany, and Saudi Arabia. Anton, the CEO of an AI company based in Riyadh, stated, "Not only does the program provide opportunities for students, but it also helps our company with the much-needed workforce, making it highly attractive."
Callus Company is gaining attention in the field by providing youth and university students with practical work experience and career exploration opportunities through the SPRINT PROGRAM.
Ryan Kim
Callus Company Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram