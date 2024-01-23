Black Rose Culture Foundation Announces 2024 Winners
The Dr. Juanita Scott Humanitarian of the Year Award winner Jack B. Clark, Jr., partner at the law firm of Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo.
Jim King Founders Black Rose Award winner California State University, San Bernardino, representative Robert J. Nava, Vice President for University Advancement.
The 31st Annual San Bernardino Culture Foundation’s Black Rose Awards takes place on Friday, February 23, at 5:30 p.m. at the Riverside Convention Center.SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The San Bernardino Black Culture Foundation has announced its award winners for 2024, honoring two people for The Dr. Juanita Scott Humanitarian of the Year Award. Foundation President Ezekiel Adeleke said, “We have chosen Dr. Marcus Funchess, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources of the San Bernardino City Unified School District, and Jack B. Clark, Jr., partner at the law firm of Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo.”
Foundation President-elect Carl M. Dameron added, “We are also honoring California State University, San Bernardino, with the Jim King Founders Award.
Black Rose Award winners include Acquanetta Warren, Mayor of Fontana, James C. Baker II, Park Commissioner for the City of Moreno Valley; Michael Beauregard, Assistant Manager at Sam’s Club; Tina Darling, Director of Education at American Career College, Ontario, and Chair of the Nursing and Health Ministry at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church; and Aristotle McDaniel, founder of GPL-Grandparents Love.”
“On behalf of CSUSB’s 20,000 students and 125,000 alumni, we are honored to receive the Founders Award from the Black Culture Foundation,” stated Robert J. Nava, Vice President for University Advancement. “We are proud of our partnership with the Black Rose Foundation and the African American community in the Inland Empire in advocating for educational opportunities to the residents of the Inland Empire.”
The 31st Annual San Bernardino Culture Foundation Black Rose Awards ceremony takes place on Friday, Feb. 23, starting at 5:30 p.m. at The Riverside Convention Center. For tickets to the gala, go to the Black Culture Foundation website at: https://sbbcfoundation.org/events/2024-black-rose-awards/.
To become a Black Rose Awards sponsor, go to https://blackculturefoundation.square.site/.
To become a volunteer or board member, send an email to blackrose@sbbcfoundation.org.
About the Black Rose Awards
The Black Rose Awards are a complement to Black History Month. The awards are sponsored by the Black Culture Foundation, a nonprofit founded in 1968 by a small group of people who were concerned that, “...nationwide, our school systems have not yet incorporated Black history studies into regular school curricula. Thus, all students miss the opportunity to learn more about a vital part of this country's history.”
The Black Culture Foundation's purpose “...is to foster an interest and a greater understanding of Black culture, to heighten community awareness of the accomplishments of Black people, past and present, and to plan, coordinate and direct an annual Black History Month parade and related cultural activities...[and] bridge the gaps across cultural lines by bringing the local community together to celebrate this event in the spirit of unity and brotherhood.”
The Black Rose Awards are the Foundation’s showcase cultural event.
