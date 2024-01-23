Submit Release
UPDATE: SUSPECT ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH DEATH OF WAUKON RESIDENT

January 23, 2024

WAUKON, Iowa – On January 23, 2024, Brandon Kasemeier was located and arrested in Loveland, Colorado. He is charged with murder in the first degree.

Brandon was wanted in connection with the death of Jami Kasemeier, who was found deceased in her residence in Waukon, Iowa, on January 22, 2024.

The Waukon Police Department is being assisted by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Iowa State Patrol. 

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time. 

