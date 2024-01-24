Maria Lawton - Host of Maria's Portuguese Table wonderful overview of Portugal Chris & Nelly Saraiva founders of Brands of Portugal Wine Distributors

Rhode Island PBS and AAA Travel announce an educational tour exploring Portugal's culinary heritage, set for September 2024.

Join Taste the Wonders of Portugal Tour by Rhode Island PBS & AAA. Booking supports local PBS programming, thanks to our partnership with Maria Lawton & Brands of Portugal.” — Jodi Mesolella

BOSTON, MA, USA, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rhode Island PBS Travel Club Presents: A Deep Dive into Portugal's Culinary Heritage

Rhode Island PBS Travel Club, in collaboration with AAA Travel, announces the "Taste the Wonders of Portugal" tour, a limited opportunity to explore Portugal's rich culinary history. From September 11th to 22nd, 2024, this 12-day tour will guide participants through various Portuguese regions, including Porto, Douro Valley, Alentejo, and Lisbon, offering an in-depth experience of the country's diverse culinary landscape.

Tour Hosts and Highlights:

- Maria Lawton**, Host of the Award Winning Series "Maria's Portuguese Table", will share her extensive knowledge of Portuguese cuisine and culture.

- Chris and Nelly Saraiva**, owners of Brands of Portugal and wine connoisseurs, will provide insights into Portugal's wine heritage.

Key Destinations:

- Porto:** Known for its historical architecture and Port wine cellars.

- Douro Valley:** Renowned for its picturesque landscapes and vineyards.

- Alentejo:** Offers a serene setting to enjoy traditional Portuguese dishes.

- Lisbon:** The vibrant capital, rich in historic neighborhoods and local cuisine.

The tour aims to offer an immersive experience into the heart of Portuguese culinary excellence. With a focus on authentic regional tastes and cultural insights, the journey is designed for those interested in a deeper understanding of Portugal's gastronomic traditions.

Rhode Island PBS Travel Club, in partnership with AAA Travel, strives to provide unique travel experiences, emphasizing meticulous planning and traveler comfort. Jodi Mesolella, Director of Membership and Special Projects at Rhode Island PBS, highlighted the significance of this collaboration: "This tour not only offers an unparalleled cultural experience but also supports our mission to deliver inspiring and educational content to our communities."

For more information or to reserve a spot, contact Rhode Island PBS Travel Club