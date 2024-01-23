ICYMI: During Three-Day Reproductive Health Series, Secretary Becerra Talks with Patients, Providers, and Policymakers about the Impact of the Supreme Court’s Dobb’s Decision on Access to Care

Last week, ahead of the 51st anniversary of Roe v. Wade, U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra embarked on a three-day, three-state Reproductive Health Care Series where he spoke with patients, providers, policymakers, and others on how the Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization has impacted access to reproductive health care, including abortion and contraception.

On Wednesday, January 17, Secretary Becerra launched the Reproductive Health Care Series at a press conference at the HHS headquarters building in Washington, D.C., alongside the following Members of Congress: Democratic House Whip Rep. Katherine Clark, Senator Amy Klobuchar, Pro-Choice Caucus Co-Chair Rep. Diana DeGette, Pro-Choice Caucus Co-Chair Rep. Barbara Lee, Rep. Lizzie Fletcher, Rep. Valerie P. Foushee, and Rep. Jennifer McClellan.

On Thursday, January 18, Secretary Becerra visited Richmond, Virginia, for a conversation at the local Planned Parenthood East End Clinic to hear from students, reproductive care providers, and women’s health advocates on the importance of access to reproductive health care. Later that day, Secretary Becerra met virtually with undergraduate and medical students across the country to discuss how the Dobbs decision makes it harder to train our nation’s next generation of medical providers – and may even lessen the number of next.

On Friday, January 19, the final day of the series, Secretary Becerra hosted two conversations, changed from an in-person format to virtual due to inclement weather, with students at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania and with students at the University of Maryland Baltimore alongside Maryland Governor Wes Moore.

In Pennsylvania, “Becerra told [Lincoln University] students that the Biden administration is working to protect patient-provider privacy, emergency abortions when the child-bearer’s life is in danger, and access to safe contraceptive care,” wrote The Philadelphia Inquirer. And in Maryland, Secretary Becerra and Governor Moore discussed the increase of out-of-state patients following the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision: “People from around the country have traveled to Maryland for abortions since the court — in the June 2022 Dobbs v. Jackson decision — shifted the onus to states to decide whether such services are legal,” wrote The Baltimore Sun.

Secretary Xavier Becerra holds a press conference at HHS in Washington, D.C. on access to reproductive health care.

Secretary Xavier Becerra at Planned Parenthood East End Clinic in Richmond, Virginia.

Read and watch more about the Reproductive Health Care Series:

The Hill: Becerra to launch reproductive health care series ahead of Roe anniversary

The health care series will start in D.C. on Wednesday, with Becerra hosting Democratic female Congress members for a discussion on HHS’s work, The Hill can exclusively report. This series will take place ahead of the 51st anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision on Jan. 22. Becerra will be joined by Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Democratic House Whip Katherine Clark (Mass.), along with Democratic Reps. Diana DeGette (Colo.), Barbara Lee (Calif.), Lois Frankel (Fla.), Lizzie Fletcher (Texas), Valerie P. Foushee (N.C.) and Jennifer McClellan (Va.).

The Messenger: Democrats Launch New Abortion Rights Campaign Ahead of Roe v. Wade Anniversary

"HHS will continue to take concrete action to protect women’s access to reproductive care, contraception, and abortion. In America, every woman should be able to access the health care they need," Becerra said in a statement. Becerra's visits come ahead of the 51st anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision. The landmark case was overturned in 2022 with Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, paving the way for increased abortion restrictions to take effect in several states across the country.

Bloomberg: HHS Chief Promises Aggressive Fight to Protect Abortion Rights

“We will do everything we can, including go to court, to ensure the rights of all Americans when it comes to access to their health care,” Becerra told reporters Wednesday.

WTVR (CBS 6 Richmond):

Richmond Times-Dispatch: In Richmond, U.S. health secretary says Biden will work to protect reproductive rights

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra said Thursday in Richmond that President Joe Biden’s administration is prepared to pull “every lever” to protect reproductive health care privacy and access following the overturn of federal protections in June 2022.

Becerra visited a Planned Parenthood center in Richmond to participate in a roundtable discussion with reproductive health care advocates …The gathering Thursday was part of a series of meetings Biden administration officials are holding with activists, health care workers, students and abortion care patients.

WWBT News 12 Richmond:

WRIC Richmond: US Health and Human Services Secretary visits Planned Parenthood in Richmond ahead of Roe v. Wade Anniversary

“Health care decisions should be made by women and their doctors, not politicians,” Becerra said. “Since the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, we have seen far too many appalling stories of women suffering because of restrictive laws that prevent them from getting the care they need – whether that be a lifesaving abortion or contraception. HHS will continue to take concrete action to protect women’s access to reproductive care, contraception, and abortion, consistent with the care they need.”

The Philadelphia Inquirer: Biden’s health chief calls for restoring Roe, endorses doula training in call with Lincoln University

“Xavier Becerra, secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), spoke on Zoom with three Lincoln University student leaders as part of the department’s series of reproductive health care. The event is part of a larger push by the Biden administration to commemorate Monday’s 51st anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark case which established a federal right to abortion until it was struck down by the Supreme Court in 2022…

Located about an hour outside of Philadelphia in Chester County, the historically Black university has a majority female student body… Becerra told the students that the Biden administration is working to protect patient-provider privacy, emergency abortions when the child-bearer’s life is in danger, and access to safe contraceptive care. Melissa Herd, the local acting regional director for HHS, said students with access to contraception in college are more likely to graduate and make more money when they graduate.

The Baltimore Sun: Maryland has become abortion rights ‘anchor,’ US Health and Human Services secretary says

Maryland has become an “anchor” for abortion rights since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision that had made abortion a constitutional right, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said Friday. “Everyone needs a safe harbor. You can’t swim forever,” Becerra said during a video conference call with Gov. Wes Moore, state officials, physicians and others that was held three days before the 51st anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision. “You need a place where you know you’ll be secure. Maryland has been one of those anchors.” … The event was among a series the administration of President Joe Biden, a Democrat, scheduled in the past week to show its support for abortion access.