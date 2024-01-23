Lado International Institute Strengthens its Commitment to Educational Excellence
EINPresswire.com/ -- Lado International Institute stands out as one of the most prestigious English as a Second Language (ESL) schools in the Washington DC area, with more than 45 years of experience and offering high-quality English programs tailored to the needs and goals of each student. Accredited by SEVIS, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency under the Department of Homeland Security, Lado International Institute allows students to obtain their Form I-20. This form is crucial for Embassy interviews, where students can apply for the F-1 Visa, enabling them to enter the United States with student status.
To support this process, Lado has an International Admissions Department that guides prospective students through the document processing journey on a personalized basis. The international admissions department is responsible for:
• Advising students on the requirements and steps to obtain the F-1 Visa.
• Sending the Form I-20 to accepted students in their chosen program.
• Guiding students on how to prepare for the Embassy interview and which documents to bring.
• Addressing any questions or concerns students may have regarding the visa process or the ESL program.
Lado International Institute not only focuses on facilitating the visa process but also prioritizes offering excellent ESL education, recognized by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACCET), an accrediting agency acknowledged by the U.S. Department of Education. The recently renewed ACCET accreditation is a seal of quality ensuring that Lado International Institute's programs and services meet the highest standards of academic and professional excellence, reflecting the institute's commitment to continuous improvement and student satisfaction.
Moreover, Lado International Institute distinguishes itself with its unique and effective methodology based on the communicative approach, allowing students to develop all four language skills: speaking, listening, reading, and writing. Emphasis is placed on real-life English usage, with a focus on pronunciation, vocabulary, and grammar. Students benefit from personalized attention, small class sizes, qualified native teachers, and academic guidance.
Known for its international outreach, Lado International Institute will participate in the upcoming ICEF Fairs for ONLINE programs from January 29 to 31, 2024, and the Japan-Korea Roadshow 2024 from February 27 to 29, 2024. These events serve as opportunities to connect with new agents who will enhance the Institute's brand abroad and bring in new students eager to learn English.
Additionally, Lado International Institute announces significant improvements to its infrastructure at the Vienna Campus, providing more spacious and comfortable classrooms for an enhanced student experience. The Vienna Campus offers a variety of ESL programs, ranging from intensive courses to exam preparation, along with cultural and social activities to enrich the learning experience.
In conclusion, Claudio Herrera Krell, CEO of Lado International Institute, expressed satisfaction with these achievements, stating, "We are delighted to offer our students the opportunity to study English in the United States with an F1 Student Visa, opening doors to a world of possibilities. We are also excited to participate in upcoming international events, allowing us to expand our network of collaborators and reach more students eager to learn English with us. Furthermore, we have invested in improving our infrastructure to provide our students with a more comfortable and conducive learning environment. At Lado International Institute, our goal is to deliver the best ESL education, based on an innovative and personalized methodology that adapts to the needs and goals of each student."
For more information about Lado International Institute, its programs, services, and events, visit their website: www.lado.edu or contact them via email: info@lado.edu.
