Children's Board Book Teaches Kids About Astronomy, Physics, and Space Exploration with a Familiar Nursery Rhyme
The second book in the “Skytime” series fosters curiosity about the universe beyond our planet from a young age––in English and bilingual English/SpanishWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sky we see each night is only a small window into the awe-inspiring universe we live in. Science Naturally is pleased to publish Twinkle, Twinkle, Nighttime Sky, the second book in the Skytime series by Elizabeth Everett. It will be published in a board book edition, with a bilingual English/Spanish edition to be released simultaneously.
The first book in the Skytime series, Twinkle, Twinkle Daytime Star, illuminated the relationship we have with our closest star, the Sun. School Library Journal wrote: "Written in bouncing rhyming couplets that are easy to digest, the deceptively simple text presents essential scientific facts... seamlessly interwoven with everyday experiences."
Now, Twinkle, Twinkle, Nighttime Sky explores the universe beyond our solar system, venturing from the moon to distant galaxies! Perfect for ages two to seven, Twinkle, Twinkle, Nighttime Sky is a sweet story that teaches kids about astronomy while they sing (or listen) along to a familiar bedtime rhyme. Readers learn about constellations, how the moon affects the tides, astronauts and the moon landing, our Milky Way galaxy, phenomena like nebulas and asteroids, and so much more.
Illustrator Beatriz Castro fills the book with diverse characters and breathtaking depictions of space, from brilliantly colored nebulas to blazing comets. With her detailed artwork, this book is a captivating adventure full of wonder.
The bilingual English/Spanish edition of this book, Twinkle, Twinkle, Nighttime Sky / Brilla, brilla, cielito de la noche, will be released alongside the English edition. The rhyming Spanish text was adapted and reviewed by native speakers to ensure that the language is accurate and rhythmic. Science Naturally is committed to publishing works in a variety of world languages to help children everywhere get excited about science and reading.
Twinkle, Twinkle, Nighttime Sky is a must-have for children who love marveling at the stars and learning about astronauts and planets. Filled with fascinating facts and breathtaking illustrations, this book puts our one-of-a-kind planet in perspective!
To expand and extend the content, Science Naturally will provide a free, downloadable Teacher’s Guide in English on their website, including discussion questions, hands-on activities, and experiments to encourage young minds to think more about the moon, stars, and space.
Elizabeth Everett spent 16 years as a classroom teacher before venturing into writing. Inspired by her energetic youngster, Jalen, and his love for books, she took her background in education and meshed it with his childhood interests. She lives in Colorado with her family where they love spending time outdoors in the Western sun. She is the author of This Is the Sun and has several more titles coming soon. She can be reached at Elizabeth.Everett@ScienceNaturally.com.
Inspired by the natural world, Beatriz Castro has been drawing and writing fantastic stories since she was a little girl. She studied illustration at the School of Arts in Logroño, Spain. Beatriz specializes in colorful images and funny character designs. Her fun and beautiful art appears in books published around the world. You can see more of her work at BeatrizCastroIlustracion.com.
Science Naturally is a small independent press in Washington D.C. Our books are distributed to the trade by the National Book Network [NBNbooks.com (domestic) and NBNi.co.uk (international)]. For more information about our publications, to arrange author interviews, for direct or bulk purchase pricing, or to request a review copy, please contact us. Cover images and sample content are available at ScienceNaturally.com.
Twinkle, Twinkle, Nighttime Sky
Written by Elizabeth Everett • Illustrated by Beatriz Castro
English • Ages 2-7 • 7 x 7” • 24 Pages
Board Book ($11.95) ISBN: 9781958629376
eBook ($10.99) ISBN: 9781958629383
Twinkle, Twinkle, Nighttime Sky / Brilla, brilla, cielito de la noche
Written by Elizabeth Everett • Illustrated by Beatriz Castro
Bilingual English/Spanish • Ages 2-7 • 7 x 7” • 24 Pages
Board Book ($11.95) ISBN: 9781958629390
eBook ($10.99) ISBN: 9781958629406
