Georgia Bio Partnership with Georgia Dept. of Education to Bring Biotech Training to Teachers Across Georgia
Central Georgia Technical College in Macon to Host Training for 51 Teachers from 36 Counties
Georgia Bio is the only organization in the State that offers a hands-on training program complemented with classroom supplies and access to career pathway understanding.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fifty-one teachers from thirty-six counties across Georgia will convene at Central Georgia Technical College Macon campus on January 26th and 27th for an in-person Biotech Infusion workshop. This marks the 5th year of Georgia Bio’s Rural Teacher Training Initiative which has already impacted over 50,000 students in Georgia.
— Maria Thacker, President & CEO, Georgia Bio
The Rural Teacher Training Initiative (RTTI) is a public/private workforce development partnership between the life sciences sector and the State of Georgia. RTTI offers hands-on, immersive science teacher professional development for rural Georgia teachers. Curriculum is built to highlight and leverage the biotechnology that exists within traditional science courses, including biology and AP biology, chemistry and AP chemistry, physics, environmental biology, agriculture and horticulture, physical science, and life science. In its first 4 years we have reached 52,682 students and 370 teachers across Georgia; 70% of which are Title 1 schools.
“There are thousands of jobs available in Georgia’s life science sector, an industry that employs more than 200,000 Georgians and contributes $50 billion to the state’s economy,” said Maria Thacker-Goethe, President and CEO of Georgia Bio. “A significant number of those jobs pay well above the mean and do not require advanced degrees. Improving access to resources for educators can open life changing careers for students and be a boon to Georgia’s economy.
“Georgia Bio is the only organization in the State that offers a hands-on training program complemented with classroom supplies and access to career pathway understanding,” she continues. “As the industry continues its rapid growth across the state, our companies need to know there is a workforce pipeline being developed and we are helping to meet that need.”
After the in-person RTTI workshop, teachers will choose an activity to implement in their classroom. Georgia Bio will send all necessary materials for the teacher to complete the lab with all sections of a course. Any loaned equipment will be sent with a return shipping label. After the lab is complete, the teacher boxes it up and takes the package to any UPS drop-off location. Throughout the year and at the training teachers learn from industry leaders including representatives from Boehringer Ingelheim, Oxos Medical, VERO Biotech, NexGen Biobanking, PERSOWN, CMaT, and CDC who bring real world experience to the classroom.
This program is a first of its kind nationally and would not be possible without support from the State of Georgia, UCB Inc., Avantor delivered by VWR, Boehringer Ingelheim and more.
About Georgia Bio
Georgia Bio (GaBio) is the state’s most impactful life sciences membership organization, advocating for the sector and its diverse innovation pipeline. For more than 30 years, GaBio has served its members by supporting companies of all sizes, from early-stage innovators and startups to established industry leaders in the fields of biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and medical technology. GaBio also works closely with universities, academic and research institutions, the investment community, and other critical partners that promote this vibrant sector. GaBio works to shape public policy, improve access to breakthrough technologies, educate lawmakers, provide member programs, strengthens the workforce pipeline, and advance equity within our ecosystem by championing innovative solutions for some of the most pressing challenges of our times. For more information, visit www.gabio.org.
Maria Thacker Goethe
Georgia Bio
+1 404-920-2042
admin@gabio.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube