Center for Global Health Innovation Announces Leadership Changes

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Maria Thacker-Goethe has announced that she is transitioning away from the CEO position of the Center for Global Health Innovation (CGHI/The Center). Thacker-Goethe will remain at CGHI as the leader of their Office of Life Sciences and Digital Health, formerly Georgia Bio. Thacker-Goethe has served CGHI as its Founding CEO since its inception in February 2020.
“On behalf of the Board, I would like to express our gratitude to Maria and her many contributions to The Center and the community we serve. The Center is fortunate to have had such a visionary leader to build and steward a world-class organization. She has created a truly remarkable legacy and has positioned us to continue achieving our mission of advancing global health equity through collaboration and health innovation” said CGHI Board Chairperson Gary Reedy.
The Board has appointed Kelly McCutchen as interim Chief Operating Officer to lead the organization through this period of transition. Thacker-Goethe cited personal and family reasons for transitioning in her role and is not related to any disagreement with the organization on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies, or practices.
“It has been an extraordinary honor to work with the many talented individuals in the health innovation community while making a longtime dream for Georgia become reality with The Center. I am enormously proud of the organization we are today, of the talented and dedicated team that made it happen, and the impact we have had at home in Georgia and across the country,” said Thacker-Goethe. “The Center is at a critical inflection point and it is time for a new leader to come in to take the organization into the next phase of its growth.”
Formed through a merger of Georgia’s leading global health and life science organizations, The Center came together as result of the 2018 Global Health ATL initiative to bring together diverse Global Health, Health Technology and Life Sciences entities to collaborate, innovate and activate solutions to enhance human health outcomes around the world. Under Thacker-Goethe’s leadership, the Center grew its network to over 700 public and private organizations, increased their annual revenue from $1M to $12M, grew the staff from three to ten FTEs and 115 contractors, and launched a free global learning series documenting the history and 9 key lessons learned from the campaign to eradicate smallpox.
In addition to her role leading the formation of The Center, Thacker-Goethe has invigorated the life sciences sector statewide. Life sciences in Georgia have seen dramatic growth in the last 3 years; and, for the last 18 years, Thacker-Goethe has established a strong reputation for her industry knowledge and expertise with Georgia businesses, leaders and legislators. Thacker-Goethe looks forward to continuing to work with industry, academic innovators, patient groups and workforce initiatives in her new role leading this critical vertical inside The Center.
Reedy and Board Vice-chair Charles Redding will co-chair the search committee to identify a new Center leader. Details about the search process and how to apply will be shared soon.
ABOUT The Center for Global Health Innovation (CGHI) is a 501(c)(3) organization that was launched in January 2020 to bring together diverse Global Health, Health Technology and Life Sciences entities to collaborate, innovate and activate solutions to enhance health outcomes around the world. Follow CGHI on Twitter (@Center4Global) and on Facebook and LinkedIn.
