Connecticut Council for Non-adversarial Divorce Joins Divorce With Respect Week™ Initiative

Divorce With Respect Week 2024 will run from March 4-8

The Connecticut Council for Non-adversarial Divorce has signed on to participate in the 2024 Divorce With Respect Week™, which runs from March 4-8.

In my years of practice, Collaborative Divorce has proven to be a better option for how people handle their divorce.”
— Michael Conway
HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Connecticut Council for Non-adversarial Divorce has signed on to participate in Divorce With Respect Week™ 2024, running from March 4-8. For the duration of the week, the Collaborative Divorce Team of Connecticut will be offering up to three 30-minute free consultations for anyone seeking to better understand the Collaborative Divorce process and options for how they might divorce.

Collaborative Divorce Team of Connecticut professionals will offer these consultations to Connecticut residents. To book a consultation, visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com. Anyone outside of Connecticut can also visit the Divorce With Respect Week™ website to find a Collaborative professional or group near them.

“Collaborative Practice brings me face-to-face with real people, and Divorce With Respect Week™ gives me the opportunity to help guide even more people through the Collaborative Divorce process,” said Michael Conway, attorney and President of the Connecticut Council for Non-adversarial Divorce. “In my years of practice, Collaborative Divorce has proven to be a better option for how people handle their divorce.”

The Connecticut Council for Non-adversarial Divorce is a group of multidisciplinary professionals committed to promote more respectful divorce processes to the people of Connecticut. Connecticut Council for Non-adversarial Divorce is joining Divorce With Respect Week™ as part of a national effort to build awareness of the Collaborative Process as a better way to untie the knot. Visit https://gooddivorcect.com for more information about The Connecticut Council for Non-adversarial Divorce.

