Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,548 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,650 in the last 365 days.

TCEQ’s Texas Emissions Reduction Plan now accepting applications for AFFP grant

Administered by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the Texas Emissions Reduction Plan is now accepting applications for the Alternative Fueling Facilities Program. A total of $12 million in grant funding is available to construct or reconstruct fueling facilities that provide natural gas, electric charging, and other alternative fuels within the Clean Transportation Zone. At least $4 million of the available grant funding is reserved for small businesses.

AFFP grants may reimburse up to $400,000 for a compressed natural gas or liquified natural gas project, $600,000 for a project combining CNG and LNG, or 50% of the total eligible project cost (with a maximum of $600,000) for fuels other than natural gas such as electricity.

Applications will be accepted and considered on a competitive basis until 5 p.m. on March 22, 2024, with priority going to facilities that will be open to the public.

Application forms are available on the AFFP webpage.

For more information, contact TERP toll-free at 800-919-TERP (8377) or by email at terp@tceq.texas.gov.

Want to receive updates about this and other TERP programs? Join our email list.

You just read:

TCEQ’s Texas Emissions Reduction Plan now accepting applications for AFFP grant

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more