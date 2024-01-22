TCEQ’s Texas Emissions Reduction Plan now accepting applications for AFFP grant
Administered by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the Texas Emissions Reduction Plan is now accepting applications for the Alternative Fueling Facilities Program. A total of $12 million in grant funding is available to construct or reconstruct fueling facilities that provide natural gas, electric charging, and other alternative fuels within the Clean Transportation Zone. At least $4 million of the available grant funding is reserved for small businesses.
AFFP grants may reimburse up to $400,000 for a compressed natural gas or liquified natural gas project, $600,000 for a project combining CNG and LNG, or 50% of the total eligible project cost (with a maximum of $600,000) for fuels other than natural gas such as electricity.
Applications will be accepted and considered on a competitive basis until 5 p.m. on March 22, 2024, with priority going to facilities that will be open to the public.
Application forms are available on the AFFP webpage.
For more information, contact TERP toll-free at 800-919-TERP (8377) or by email at terp@tceq.texas.gov.
