Media Advisory: Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice (TREC) Planning Meeting

When: Wednesday, January 24, 2024, 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Where: NC State Bar – 217 East Edenton St, Raleigh, NC 27601

Co-Chairs Secretary Eddie Buffaloe and Justice Anita Earls, Presiding

Agenda:

I. Co-Chair welcome and call to order (5 minutes)

II. Introduction of Presenter (5 minutes)

III. Law Enforcement Culture, Chief Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis (40 minutes)

IV. Breakout groups (60 minutes)

V. Report out from breakout groups (40 minutes)

a. Executive (10 minutes)

b. Judicial (10 minutes)

c. Legislative (10 minutes)

d. Local Policy (10 minutes)

VI. Old Business (10 minutes)

VII. New Business (10 minutes)

VIII. Meeting wrap-up and adjourn (10 minutes)