2024 Conscious Investor Growth Summit to share Wealth, Health, and Mindset

2024 Conscious Investor Growth Summit

COEUR D’ALENE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- : MARCH 7-10 — Entrepreneurs and business leaders are invited to attend the 2024 Conscious Investor Growth Summit, organized by Julie Holly, Founder of Three Keys Investments and host of The Conscious Investor podcast. This three-day event, set in the Coeur d'Alene Resort, aims to provide insights into wealth, health, and mindset.

Objective-Oriented Conference The Summit is designed for attendees seeking personal and professional growth. Julie Holly, with her commitment to holistic success, spearheads discussions on avoiding emotional, relational, and financial challenges. The event will focus on health, wealth, and mindset, reflecting the philosophy of Three Keys Investments.

Event Details The summit is scheduled for March 8-10, 2024, at the Coeur d'Alene Resort. It begins with a reception on March 7, followed by two days of sessions, and concludes with a brunch on March 10.

Speaker Lineup 18 experts in health, wealth, and mindset will speak at the summit, including:

Ryan McDonnell: TV Host and Finance Expert, American Dream Network

Dustin Heiner: Founder, Master Passive Income

Camilla Jeffs: Founder, Prime Time Wealth Academy

Anthony Vicino: Founder, The Amplified Impact Podcast

Sarah Weaver: Founder, “Medium Term Rental” Strategy

VIP Tickets and Inclusions A limited number of VIP tickets are available, offering access to an exclusive luncheon cruise on Lake Coeur d'Alene and additional benefits.

Travel and Accommodation The nearest airport is Spokane International Airport. Discounted room rates at the Coeur d'Alene Resort are available for attendees.

Sponsorship Interested sponsors can contact Julie or Lindsay. Sponsorships must align with the Conscious Investor Brand.

Further Information Details and promotions are available on the event website: www.consciousinvestorgrowthsummit.com

Contact: Lindsay Sutherland Event Coordinator CIGD.CDA@gmail.com