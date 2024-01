Oregon Environmental Quality Commission to meet Wednesday, Jan. 24

Portland, OR—The Oregon Environmental Quality Commission will hold its next regular meeting on Jan. 24, 2024, in Portland, Oregon, and via Zoom.

Meeting materials are available on the meeting agenda webpage.

The meeting will take place at DEQ headquarters, 3rd floor at 700 NE Multnomah Street, Portland, OR 97232.

People may also participate virtually using Zoom. Call-in details are posted on the meeting agenda webpage.

Media contact: jennifer.flynt@deq.oregon.gov, 503-730-5924