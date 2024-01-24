Smith & Associates Real Estate Welcomes Preston & Farley
The Legacy Real Estate Agency Brings over 40 Years ExperienceTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smith & Associates Real Estate announces the addition of boutique real estate agency Preston & Farley to their esteemed team of associates. This strategic partnership brings together two dynamic forces in the real estate industry to enhance the offerings and level of service provided to clients in the Tampa Bay area by Smith’s robust team of agents.
Owned and operated by husband and wife duo, Marie and Michael Preston, the agency brings over 40 years of experience in Real Estate services. Highly regarded for their customer-centric approach to delivering a supportive environment for seamless real estate transactions, Preston & Farley’s clients will now have more opportunities in new developments and will benefit from Smith’s large array of services, such as relocation and property management. Through Smith’s designation with Leading RE and Luxury Portfolio International, Preston & Farley’s listings will enjoy increased exposure to a global audience interested in luxury real estate.
"We are delighted to welcome Preston & Farley to the Smith & Associates family. This collaboration aligns with our ongoing commitment to providing the highest level of service and expertise to our clients," said Nikki Phillips, VP of Real Estate at Smith & Associates Real Estate. "Together, we look forward to continuing to exceed our clients’ expectations."
Preston & Farley shares a similar vision with Smith & Associates in delivering unparalleled real estate experiences with a personalized approach. “By joining forces, our collaboration aims to leverage the unique strengths and expertise of both of our successful agencies. We are excited to align and better serve the diverse needs of homebuyers and sellers in the region,’ says Marie Preston.
Smith & Associates Real Estate is the market leader for Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties combined in sales over $1M+, with 19% of the market share, as well as dominating the over $3M+ and $5M market, where the company has represented over 24% of all luxury sales in each of those segments. For more information about Smith & Associates Real Estate, please visit www.smithandassociates.com.
About Smith & Associates Real Estate
Founded in 1969, Smith & Associates Real Estate is Tampa Bay's largest independent and locally-owned real estate brokerage, with a commitment to exceptional service and superior market knowledge. Deeply embedded in the community and comprised of five strategically located offices & six new development sales galleries in the Tampa Bay area, along with a London office at Mayfair International Realty. The company employs 267 associates, an annual sales volume of $2.15 billion, and over 2,359 transactions a year. Smith & Associates Real Estate is the number one luxury brokerage firm of $1M + residences with 12.9% of the market share and an average price of $2.12M* (*average of luxury transactions as of December 31, 2022). The company completes six daily transactions and is a nationally recognized leader in the Real Estate industry. Through its philanthropic giving program, Smith has donated $1.5M to community organizations. In 2022, Smith staff and associates spent over 1,000 hours volunteering at non-profit organizations. International affiliations with Luxury Portfolio International and Leading Real Estate Companies of the World ensure that Smith’s Tampa Bay listings attract a global audience. For more information on Smith & Associates Real Estate, please visit smithandassociates.com.
