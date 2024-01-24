Ten Medicor Cardiology Physicians Have Been Awarded As NJ Top Docs
NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved ten board certified cardiologists at Medicor Cardiology.SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, USA, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved the following Medicor Cardiology cardiologists based on merit: Dr. Steven Georgesson, Dr. Jason O. Hall, Dr. Rachana Kulkarni, Dr. Chao-Tarng Cheng, Dr. Archana Patel, Dr. Ashok A. Patel, Dr. Edward Rachofsky, Dr. Daniel Fung, Dr. Sanjukta S. Sanyal, and Dr. Joe Ahn.
Medicor Cardiology has been caring for the residents of central New Jersey since 1977 and has established itself as the hallmark of cardiac care in Somerset County by providing comprehensive, high quality cardiac services. All the reviewed and approved NJ Top Docs at Medicor Cardiology are board certified physicians who demonstrate expertise within specialized areas of cardiology.
Medicor Cardiology’s two office locations provide state-of-the-art diagnostic testing services for patient convenience. The team delivers personalized care to each patient from the initial consultation to prevention, diagnosis and treatment strategies.
To learn more about Medicor Cardiology, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/medicor-cardiology/
---
About Us
NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.
NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.
For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com.
Marissa Pane
NJ Top Docs
+1 908-288-7240
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube