Opportunity Village in Las Vegas receives $200,000 donation from James M. Cox Foundation
The James M. Cox Foundation, the charitable arm of Cox Enterprises, has awarded $200,000 to Opportunity Village’s Northwest Residential Project in Las Vegas.
Cox empowers its employees to build a better future, and with this Foundation gift, we can do that by supporting transformational projects like Opportunity Village’s Northwest Residential Project”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The James M. Cox Foundation has awarded $200,000 to Opportunity Village’s Northwest Residential Project. The Foundation is the charitable arm of Cox Enterprises, the parent company of Cox Communications, and is named after the company’s founder.
— Janet Uthman, Cox Las Vegas Market VP
“Thank you to the James M. Cox Foundation for this incredible donation that will change so many lives,” said Bob Brown, president and CEO of Opportunity Village. “The Northwest Residential and Community Campus project will provide about 100 residents with accessible and affordable housing, and create a new place where the community can come together while supporting people with disabilities through employment opportunities, day habilitation and integrated activities.”
The project is expected to break ground in fall 2024 and will be located in Las Vegas near the intersection of North Thom Boulevard and West Rome Boulevard, just off North Decatur Boulevard and the 215 Beltway.
“As a technology partner to Opportunity Village and longtime business collaborator, Cox is proud to support their efforts to create a second integrated, accessible community that allows each resident the opportunity to grow, learn, maximize their potential, and live their highest quality of life,” said Janet Uthman, Cox’s Las Vegas Market Vice President and Opportunity Village Board Member.
About the James M. Cox Foundation
The James M. Cox Foundation is named in honor of Cox Enterprises’ founder and provides funding for capital campaigns and special projects in communities where the company operates. James M. Cox was Ohio’s first three-term governor and the 1920 Democratic nominee for president of the United States. The Foundation concentrates its community support in several areas, including conservation and environment, early childhood education, empowering families and individuals for success, and health.
About Opportunity Village
Since 1954, Opportunity Village has been dedicated to helping people with disabilities find the very best version of themselves. Through workforce development, community employment, day services, inclusive housing, arts and social recreation, they are able to find new friends, realize future career paths, seek independence and community integration, and unleash creative passions. Opportunity Village thrives with the funding from our social enterprises, signature events and the generous philanthropy of our donors and community partners. Together, we are successfully empowering, employing, and serving people with disabilities – positively impacting lives. For more information on Opportunity Village, visit www.opportunityvillage.org.
