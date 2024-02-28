DC Metro Commercial Contractor Scott-Long Construction completes project for Marion duPont Scott Equine Medical Center
The addition of a specialized indoor arena for the evaluation and treatment of sports medicine related illness/injury will benefit Mid-Atlantic region equines.
This project raises the level of care for equine athletes in the Mid-Atlantic. We're thrilled to have the opportunity to work with the center to bring a new level of excellence in equine healthcare.”CHANTILLY, VIRGINIA, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This month, Scott-Long Construction is celebrating the completion of the Jane & Stephen Hale Equine Performance Evaluation Center at the Marion duPont Scott Equine Medical Center. The new facility will be a focal point to the center’s sports medicine complex.
Scott-Long Construction partnered with the Marion duPont Scott Equine Medical Center, Virginia Tech Foundation, and Capitol Companies to complete this highly anticipated project which has been in the works for several years.
The new facility has three different surfaces to support evaluation and diagnosis of sports medicine related illness and injury in the horse, providing the perfect environment for the center’s clinicians to evaluate orthopedic, heart and respiratory issues that are associated with the athletic ability of the horse.
The Mid-Atlantic region is known to be an equestrian hot-spot with competition barns with some notable event venues in the area. The completion of this project will be greatly beneficial to the horse community, providing a weatherproof, safe facility for year-round evaluation of horses and other equids.
Prior to this project, the Washington DC Metro commercial contractors built a foundation in the equine industry by working on the National Sporting Library in Middleburg, Virginia. The Marion duPont Scott Medical Equine Center offers 24-hour emergency and critical care and is one of three animal healthcare facilities of the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine. The center’s team of equine specialists in internal medicine, sports medicine and surgery are committed to providing exceptional treatment and care to the 2,400 equines treated at the center annually.
About Scott-Long Construction
Scott-Long Construction has been a leader in the development and construction industry since 1961. Located in the Washington Metropolitan Region, Scott-Long Construction has built several long standing relationships through General Contracting and Development Management services. The approach taken puts the customer at the forefront by caring for their purpose, goals, and perceptions. Scott-Long has also developed strong relationships with design partners, subcontractors, and vendors to strengthen efforts to deliver a quality product.
