Slovenian Diplomacy's Priority in 2024: Pursuing Lasting Peace

SLOVENIA, January 22 - Despite the challenges facing the country, the Government has remained dedicated to its reform efforts, doubling its resources to attract both foreign and domestic investment. "Reform efforts will continue this year and in the years to come, and nothing will discourage us, just as we were not discouraged by the catastrophic floods we suffered in August," the Prime Minister emphasised.

The response to the devastating floods in August clearly demonstrated a commitment to solidarity, both at home and abroad. Prime Minister Golob thanked neighbouring countries, the European Union and in particular Ukraine, a country at war, for their support. He stressed that "solidarity is the very foundation on which we build all our international policies, both within the European Union and more widely".

Prime Minister Golob highlighted the importance of unity within the European Union, saying: "Europe will only be as strong as it is united. Only when we are united can we change the world for the better". Slovenia is a strong supporter of enlargement to Ukraine, Moldova, and the Western Balkans, because "those of us who live in the neighbourhood are most aware of the injustices done to these countries over the past two decades".

Slovenia officially began its mandate as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council on 1 January, pledging to represent the concerns of small nations in a responsible manner. It will focus on climate policy and the pursuit of lasting global peace, with a particular emphasis on peace in the Middle East. "The people of Gaza deserve a life just like the rest of us. We often forget that and it is time to say enough is enough," the Prime Minister urged.