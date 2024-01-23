Council President Andrew Friedson’s Statement on MCPS Leadership

MARYLAND, January 23 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Montgomery County Council President Andrew Friedson issued a statement following news reports alleging that Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight was asked to step down by members of the Montgomery County Board of Education.

“The Council is aware of news reports that the Montgomery County Board of Education has called for the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight. The Montgomery County Board of Education is responsible for providing leadership and oversight for MCPS and has the authority to decide personnel matters related to the superintendent of schools.

“The Council anticipates the release of the Office of Inspector General’s report, which will provide the Council and residents with a thorough and impartial evaluation and make recommendations on policy and procedure changes at MCPS. Upon receipt of the report, the Council's Audit and Education and Culture committees will immediately hold joint oversight meetings that will be open to the public.

"The Council is committed to doing everything in our power to ensure trust in our public school system and the transparency and accountability our students, families and educators deserve."

# # #