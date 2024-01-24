Shield Compliance and the American Cannabis Bankers Association Launch “The Cannabis Bankers’ Quarterly”
The free webinar series will cover topics of critical importance to bankers as they face increased competition in a rapidly changing industry.SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Cannabis Bankers Association and Shield Compliance, a leading compliance platform for cannabis banking, announced the launch of a new webinar series: The Cannabis Bankers’ Quarterly. Designed for bankers already serving this industry and those who are “canna-curious,” this quarterly webinar series will cover topics of critical importance to bankers as they face increased competition in a rapidly changing industry.
The first webinar will be held on February 13, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET and will feature a moderated discussion about the prospects for federal cannabis reform in the 2024 election year with Natalie Fertig, Federal Cannabis Policy Reporter at Politico, and Jeremy Berke, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Cultivated Media. Tony Repanich, President and CEO of Shield Compliance, will then discuss the opportunity for banks to provide critical access to credit financing and lending to meet growing demand, along with other key insights from a recent survey of licensed cannabis operators.
“With rapid policy changes occurring at the federal and state levels, complacency is not an option for financial institutions serving the cannabis industry,” said Repanich. “We are excited to speak directly with bankers to help them create cannabis banking programs that are aligned with market conditions, meet the evolving needs of licensed cannabis businesses, and maintain the highest standards of compliance.”
“By fostering dialogue and collaboration among stakeholders, the ACBA seeks to ensure that financial institutions can confidently serve cannabis businesses, leading to broader economic benefits,
growth, and community development,” said Michael Beird, Co-founder of the ACBA. “We are excited to partner with Shield Compliance on this webinar series to bring expertise and insights to bankers navigating this complex industry.”
The cannabis market has experienced rapid growth due to increased public acceptance and adult-use legalization in two dozen states and the District of Columbia. According to New Frontier Data, the U.S. cannabis industry is projected to generate retail sales of $72 billion per year by 2030, creating unprecedented opportunities for bankers across the country to establish new customer relationships and develop new lines of business.
About The American Cannabis Bankers Association (ACBA)
The ACBA is committed to bridging the gap between the cannabis industry and the financial services industry in the U.S. It aims to advocate for clear, streamlined, and practical banking regulations for cannabis-related businesses. The ACBA founders launched the banking industry’s first Cannabis Banking Professional certification in 2020 and are now focused on helping members navigate the complexities of cannabis banking, promoting secure and transparent financial transactions, and understanding of the cannabis industry through research, education, and advocacy.
About Shield Compliance
Shield Compliance transforms how financial institutions serve the legal cannabis market. Its purpose-built BSA/AML compliance management software solution sits behind the financial institution to simplify compliance, automate processes across multiple data sources, create efficiencies, unlock new revenue, and scale operations. With real-time monitoring and comprehensive reporting capabilities, Shield Compliance sets the standard for compliance excellence in cannabis banking.
Erin O’Donnell
The American Cannabis Bankers Association (ACBA)
+1 312-316-0305
erin@theacba.org