Crash Clearance Prompts Lane Closure on Interstate 24 in Marion County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Drivers traveling on I-24 in Marion County should be aware of upcoming road activities that will have an impact on traffic. On Wednesday, January 24, 2024, from 10:00 am to no later than 2:00 pm local time, Tennessee Department of Transportation maintenance crews will perform a left lane closure on I-24 West at mile marker 165 to support local law enforcement’s clean up efforts from a previous crash.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution as they travel through this area. Signage will be posted directing drivers through the work zone. This work is weather permitting. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay this work, it will be rescheduled to take place at a later date.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live-streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for information regarding statewide travel.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for their destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

