KAMA HEALTH IS PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE IT'S SUBMISSION INTO THE LEO AWARDS

TV Host & Producer Tammy-Lynn McNabb

Working with Health Wellness & Lifestyle TV, an episode titled "Your Mom & Dad's Sexual Revolution" featuring Kama, was entered into the 2024 Leo Awards

The Leo Awards entry for 2024 is an excellent example of work produced by a team of dedicated professionals interested in advancing women's and men's sexual wellness.”
— Donna Trinidad Breva, Director of Kama Health
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kama Health and MenoFemme, Canada's first men's and women's sexual wellness company, are pleased to announce that a recent episode of Health Wellness & Lifestyle TV (HWLTV), which aired in August of 2023 and featured Kama Health and MenoFemme, was entered into the 2024 Leo Awards, Canada's prestigious TV awards. With over 1200 eligible submissions in this year's awards, Kama Health and MenoFemme are honoured to be included in the Information, Lifestyle or Reality Series TV category. The LEO AWARDS is a Project of the Motion Picture Arts & Sciences Foundation of British Columbia, and official nominations will be announced in mid-May.

"Working with Health Wellness & Lifestyle TV on the episode titled "Your Mom & Dad's Sexual Revolution" featuring Kama's Team of experts was a fantastic opportunity for our organization to have a candid conversation surrounding sexual health for women and men 40+. ", says Tammy-Lynn McNabb, CEO of Kama Health and MenoFemme and host of HWLTV. She adds, "Not often do we see a panel of experts discussing sexual wellness so openly on TV covering topics that have historically been taboo. Our organization is positioned to lead the way in open conversations that shouldn't hold the stigma they currently do around menopause and erectile dysfunction."

ABOUT KAMA HEALTH - Kama is a female-driven organization focused on providing men with affordable options for erectile dysfunction, prostate treatments, and men's overall health as they age, along with treatment options for perimenopausal and menopausal women. Kama is a one-stop shop for anything relating to sexuality for those 40+. Knowledge is power, and Kama believes that if you are prepared for what your body will go through as you age, you can mitigate the potential fallout.

About Health Wellness & Lifestyle TV - currently in its 10th year of production, Health Wellness & Lifestyle TV is a Canadian television show airing on two national networks across Canada to over 6 million households. It also airs in Russia and Vietnam. The show brings up-to-date health and wellness industry information with host and producer Tammy-Lynn McNabb.

About The Leo Awards - The Leo Awards are the awards program for the British Columbia film and television industry. It is held each May or June in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The Leo Awards were founded by the Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Foundation of British Columbia in 1999. Awards categories include but are not exclusive to live-action, animated, adult dramatic, children's, documentary film, lifestyle TV, documentary television, feature films, and short films. The Leos were established to provide support and recognition for the work of film and television producers, writers, directors, performers and those involved in the development of film and television.

Your Mom and Dad's Sexual Revolution

