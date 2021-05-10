Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 438 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,172 in the last 365 days.

ROGERS ORGANIC FLOUR COMING TO BRITISH COLUMBIA COSTCO LOCATIONS

Rogers Foods Organic 10kg Flour Bag

Rogers Foods announces the launch of a new 10kg/22lb bag of Organic All Purpose Enriched Flour to be sold in Costco stores coming late May/early June.

From our diligence in sourcing the finest quality Canadian wheat to the quality control & assurance processes, we are dedicated to producing a consistent product from day to day, & from crop to crop.”
— Brad Duggan, VP of Sales
ARMSTRONG, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rogers Foods Ltd is pleased to announce the pending launch of our new 10kg/22lb bag of Organic All Purpose Enriched Flour to be sold in Costco stores coming late May/early June. Costco will launch the new product in its stores located in British Columbia, Canada. The new retail flour is milled from organically grown, Western Canadian wheat grown by Canadian Organic Farmers. The company’s mills operate in Armstrong and Chilliwack, British Columbia.

‘We are excited to partner with Costco BC to produce another exceptional Rogers Foods product for our customers wanting a clean, organic flour option. Given the rise of organic products in the retail industry for home bakers and small businesses, our new 10kg bag will meet this need as a cost-effective option.”, says Brad Duggan, VP of Sales, Rogers Foods Ltd.

About Rogers Foods – Rogers Foods has been proudly milling quality flour and cereal products from Canadian grain for over 60 years. With mills in both Armstrong and Chilliwack, British Columbia, they produce wholesome cereals and the highest quality flour and grain products for home and commercial bakers alike. The Company is ideally located in that it can obtain grain from both British Columbia and Alberta farmers, as well as serve its two major market areas of British Columbia and Alberta.

Brad Duggan
Rogers Foods Ltd.
email us here
+1 877-823-6260 ext. 100
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

ROGERS ORGANIC FLOUR COMING TO BRITISH COLUMBIA COSTCO LOCATIONS

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.