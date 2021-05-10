ROGERS ORGANIC FLOUR COMING TO BRITISH COLUMBIA COSTCO LOCATIONS
Rogers Foods announces the launch of a new 10kg/22lb bag of Organic All Purpose Enriched Flour to be sold in Costco stores coming late May/early June.
From our diligence in sourcing the finest quality Canadian wheat to the quality control & assurance processes, we are dedicated to producing a consistent product from day to day, & from crop to crop.”ARMSTRONG, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rogers Foods Ltd is pleased to announce the pending launch of our new 10kg/22lb bag of Organic All Purpose Enriched Flour to be sold in Costco stores coming late May/early June. Costco will launch the new product in its stores located in British Columbia, Canada. The new retail flour is milled from organically grown, Western Canadian wheat grown by Canadian Organic Farmers. The company’s mills operate in Armstrong and Chilliwack, British Columbia.
— Brad Duggan, VP of Sales
‘We are excited to partner with Costco BC to produce another exceptional Rogers Foods product for our customers wanting a clean, organic flour option. Given the rise of organic products in the retail industry for home bakers and small businesses, our new 10kg bag will meet this need as a cost-effective option.”, says Brad Duggan, VP of Sales, Rogers Foods Ltd.
About Rogers Foods – Rogers Foods has been proudly milling quality flour and cereal products from Canadian grain for over 60 years. With mills in both Armstrong and Chilliwack, British Columbia, they produce wholesome cereals and the highest quality flour and grain products for home and commercial bakers alike. The Company is ideally located in that it can obtain grain from both British Columbia and Alberta farmers, as well as serve its two major market areas of British Columbia and Alberta.
Brad Duggan
Rogers Foods Ltd.
email us here
+1 877-823-6260 ext. 100
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter