SquarePet Bolsters Sales Team in Eastern Canada with the Appointment of Javed Maharajh

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SquarePet Nutrition, a leading provider of solutions based premium pet nutrition, is excited to announce the expansion of its North American sales team in Eastern Canada with the appointment of Javed Maharajh as the new Sales Manager.

In order to meet the increasing demand for SquarePet's innovative and high-quality pet food products, the company is strategically expanding its presence in Eastern Canada. Javed Maharajh brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the team, making him a valuable asset in driving sales and building strong relationships with retail partners.

Javed Maharajh has an impressive background in the sales industry, having achieved tremendous sales success as a Territory Manager at companies such as Toshiba, Pitney Bowes, and most recently, The Aurum Group. In these roles, he played a crucial role in expanding market share and increasing sales. His passion for driving sales expansion and developing territories perfectly aligns with SquarePet's commitment to providing customers with access to premium pet nutrition.

In addition to Javed’s impressive professional record, he also makes a positive impact in his community. Javed was blessed with a loving pup, Professor Wrinkles, in 2018 and embraces every chance to share their bond with the world by regularly going to schools, senior centers and various events around the Greater Toronto Area. Professor’s IG account has over 13.5K followers and 100 million smiles of pawsitivity. Now, Javed shares his time between Professor Wrinkles and his new baby daughter.

"We are thrilled to welcome Javed to the SquarePet family," said Tyler Atkins, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer of SquarePet. "His track record and deep understanding of the sales industry make him an excellent addition to our team. With Javed on board, we are confident in our ability to strengthen our presence in Eastern Canada and continue delivering exceptional products and service to our valued customers."

About SquarePet

SquarePet Nutrition is driven by a commitment to continuous improvement and innovation, is made up of pet industry professionals, veterinarians, nutritionists, and manufacturing experts to supply new and reimagined nutritional formulations unique to the pet food industry. SquarePet is a 100% family-owned company that makes nutrition for the health of all breeds and ages of dogs and cats. Learn more at https://www.mysquarepet.com/.

