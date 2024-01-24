SCCG Management Announces Strategic Partnership with Verano.AI For AI Software Distribution in the Gambling Industry

SCCG Management Announces Strategic Partnership with Verano.AI

This collaboration is set to redefine the landscape of regulatory compliance and AI technology distribution within the highly regulated gambling industry.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Vegas, NV - SCCG Management, a leader in providing expert solutions and strategic advisory in the global gaming industry, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Verano.AI, a pioneer in artificial intelligence technology. This collaboration is set to redefine the landscape of regulatory compliance and AI technology distribution within the highly regulated gambling industry.

SCCG Management, with its illustrious history of over 30 years, has been at the forefront of the iGaming, Sports Betting, E-Sports, and Casino Technology sectors. Their global network, extending through Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and Latin America, is a testament to their commitment to connecting clients with strategic partners for worldwide growth. This partnership with Verano.AI represents a significant step in leveraging SCCG's extensive expertise in management and advisory services to embrace innovative AI technologies.

Verano.AI stands out in the AI landscape with its specialized platform designed for organizations in heavily regulated industries. The platform expertly manages the intricacies of ever-evolving regulations, identifies compliance risks, and proposes actionable AI-generated solutions to address any shortcomings. This seamless integration of technology into the regulatory process ensures businesses can effortlessly stay ahead of regulatory changes while maintaining full compliance.

Clay Swerdelian, President and Co-founder of Verano.AI, expressed his enthusiasm about this strategic alliance: "We are delighted to embark on this transformative journey with SCCG. By combining our expertise in artificial intelligence along with SCCG's management and advisory expertise in the global gaming industry, we aim to drive efficiency and lower costs in the landscape of regulatory compliance. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to delivering modern solutions that empower businesses to navigate and get ahead of multiple regulatory environments effortlessly."

Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management, also shared his vision for this partnership: "Aligning with Verano.AI marks a pivotal moment in our mission to innovate within the global gaming industry. Their cutting-edge AI technology complements our extensive experience in navigating the complexities of the regulated gambling sector. Together, we are set to deliver unparalleled value to our clients, reshaping the future of regulatory compliance and operational efficiency in the industry."

This partnership signifies a new era in the intersection of artificial intelligence and regulatory compliance within the gambling sector. By combining SCCG's comprehensive industry knowledge and global network with Verano.AI's revolutionary AI technology, this collaboration is poised to set new standards in efficiency and compliance management for businesses worldwide.

ABOUT VERANO.AI

Verano.AI is a leading provider of AI solutions designed to automate and accelerate regulatory compliance processes across various industries. With a focus on innovation, Verano.AI delivers solutions which transform the way organizations approach, operate and drive regulatory efficiency, saving its clients approximately 80% of the time it takes to complete tedious tasks. As an AIaaS (AI as a Service) platform, Verano.AI can integrate via an API into existing compliance systems such as ServiceNow or IBM or can provide a stand-alone dashboard with robust tracking, audit and reporting capabilities.

https://www.verano.ai

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a premier management advisory firm, featuring experienced leaders from the global gaming industry who deliver expert solutions for strategic success with a focus on iGaming, Sports Betting, E-Sports, and Casino Technology. With a global network spanning over 30 years and international offices in Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and Latin America, SCCG connects clients with the right strategic partners for global-scale growth. As an accelerator for early-stage companies, we promote innovation and empower emerging businesses to achieve their objectives. SCCG also acts as an early-stage investor, providing capital and resources to entrepreneurs developing new and innovative products and platforms.

https://sccgmanagement.com/

