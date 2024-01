Musician and Activist Sona Jobareth Embarks on North American Tour February-April 2024

Sona Jobarteh, kora virtuoso Sona Jobarteh

Groundbreaking Kora Virtuoso Shares the bill with Blues Legend Taj Mahal for 13 Shows

Sona Jobarteh is Africa’s first female griot kora virtuoso, and also a fine singer and composer, blending traditional music, blues and Afropop to impressive effect” — Robin Denselow, The Guardian

BOSTON, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally renowned as the world’s first female professional Kora virtuoso, Sona Jobarteh returns to North America this winter and spring for a tour that will take her from coast-to-coast. Blues legend Taj Mahal shares the bill with her for several stops in February and March. For tickets and information about the tour, visit sonajobarteh.com.Born into a Griot family from the Gambia, a tradition that dates back seven centuries, Sona is a living archive of the Gambian people. Her music is uniquely poised between the preservation of her rich cultural heritage and an accessible, modern style that relates to the current era and to audiences from all over the world. While fronting her electric Afropop band, she sings about cultural identity, gender, love, and respect.Sona generally sings and records in Mandinka, a traditional language spoken by one of Gambia’ many ethnic groups, rather than in English, which would be expected to garner more commercial success. Yet her debut album in 2011 was a surprise hit both internationally and in Gambia. In a New York Times profile, she said “It makes Africans feel something, to see that someone is being respected to sing in their own language, dress in their own clothes, play their own music,” she said. “That is a message not just for Gambians — it’s for the whole African continent.”Sona’s most recent release Badinyaa Kumoo is a musical manifesto expressing her vision of empowering women, children, artists, and African societies to effect positive change. Showcasing her skills as an innovative composer and multi-instrumentalist, the album also includes guest appearances by renowned World Music artists such as the Senegalese singer Youssou N'Dour, Malian kora master Ballaké Sissoko, and American saxophonist Kirk Whalum. The album has well over 6 million streams on Spotify and over 23 million views on YouTube, and led to a feature about Sona on CBS’ 60 Minutes.At the heart of Sona’s success as an artist is her dedication to humanitarian activism in the areas of social development and educational reform on the continent of Africa. Badinyaa Kummo, named one of the “10 Best Album of the Year” by Songlines Magazine, was released more than a decade after her debut solo recording. During that time she was bringing her broader mission, that aligns with her role of a griot, to reality.In 2015, she founded The Gambia Academy, the first institution in the country to educate young Africans in their culture, traditions, and history seamlessly alongside their everyday academic education. Sona says “Education is a vital foundation block in changing mind-sets, which in turn determines the degree of success of a nation in its journey towards self-determination, self-dependence, self-governance, and economic self-sustainability."Since founding The Gambia Academy, Sona has become a highly sought after speaker on education reform and advocate for "replacing the existing Euro-centric education framework, which historically has marginalized and disempowered young Africans, with curriculum and teaching methods that develop engagement, agency, critical thinking, self-determination, tenacity and excellence within students."She has lectured and held university residencies in Africa and across the United States and Europe. In 2023, Sona received an honorary doctorate from the Berklee School of Music, joining an elite list of other notable honorees, including Aretha Franklin, Justin Timberlake, Sting, and Herbie Hancock.2024 Winter/Spring North American TourFebruary 22 Santa Barbara, CA with Taj MahalUC Santa Barbara Campbell HallFebruary 23 Los Angeles, CA with Taj MahalCal State, Los Angeles Luckman Fine Arts CenterFebruary 24 San Luis Obispo, CA with Taj MahalPerforming Arts CenterFebruary 25 Palm Springs, CA with Taj MahalPalm Springs International Jazz FestivalFebruary 26 Mesa, AZ with Taj MahalIkeda Theatre, Mesa Arts CenterFebruary 27 Tucson, AZ with Taj MahalFox Tucson TheatreFebruary 28 Albuquerque, NMThe Dirty Bourbon Dance Hall and SaloonMarch 1 Santa Fe, NM with Taj MahalLensic TheatreMarch 2 Colorado Springs, CO with Taj MahalPikes Peak CenterMarch 3 Denver, CO with Taj MahalParamount TheatreMarch 5 Ridgefield, CT with Taj MahalRidgefield PlayhouseMarch 6 Portsmouth, NH with Taj MahalThe Music HallMarch 7 Albany, NY with Taj MahalThe Hart Theatre at The EggMarch 8 Montreal, QCLe NationalMarch 9 Toronto, ON with Taj MahalKoerner Hall at The Royal Conservatory of MusicMarch 10 Ottawa, ON with Taj MahalNational Arts CentreMarch 30 Somerville, MASomerville TheatreApril 3 New York, NYSony HallApril 4 New Haven, CTInternational Festival of Arts & IdeasApril 5 Wilmington, DEArden Gild HallApril 7 Bethesda, MDThe Music Center at StrathmoreApril 9 Northampton, MABOMBYX Center for Arts and EquityApril 11 Kennett Square, PALongwood Gardens BallroomApril 13 Norlina, NCSeven Springs Farm and VineyardApril 17 Kalispell, MTWachholz College CenterApril 20 Hamilton, MTBitterroot Performing ArtsAdditional dates to be announced

Sona Jobarteh North Sea Jazz Festival 2023