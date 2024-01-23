Kiln To Unveil 33,000-Square-Foot Boutique Coworking and Flex Office Community at SanTan Village in Gilbert, Arizona

First Arizona Location Offers a Vibrant Oasis for Innovation, Opening February 1, 2024

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kiln (kiln.com), the boutique coworking and flex office lifestyle brand, and Macerich (NYSE: MAC), one of the nation’s leading owners, operators and developers of high-quality retail and mixed-use properties in top markets, today announced that Kiln will open its inaugural Arizona location in early 2024 at SanTan Village in suburban Phoenix.

Kiln cultivates a bespoke workspace and lifestyle environment for a dynamic community of entrepreneurs, executives, enterprise companies, tech innovators, nonprofits and creative professionals, with each Kiln location tailored to the region’s professional ecosystem and lifestyle. The expansive, 33,000-square-foot Kiln Gilbert will offer an enriching and inspirational environment catering to teams of all sizes, from solo visionaries to enterprise-level teams of up to 100. The space is in the heart of SanTan Village, a thriving open-air shopping center renowned for its diverse dining, entertainment, retail and service offerings.

“We’re thrilled to embark on this journey alongside the vibrant Gilbert community,” said Arian Lewis, CEO and co-founder of Kiln. “Kiln transcends being merely a place to work — it’s a hub for learning and connecting with like-minded professionals. Our new East Valley location has been crafted in collaboration with some of the area’s brightest minds to serve Arizona businesses as they seek to come together, collaborate and create.”

Membership at Kiln Gilbert grants access to an array of meticulously designed workspaces — private offices, team studios, executive suites and versatile, AV-equipped meeting rooms and event spaces — complemented by a state-of-the-art podcast and video recording studio, theater and wellness studio, all supported by an outstanding on-site community team. Kiln’s world-class event, meeting and production spaces can be tailored to fit nearly any business or event need for members and guests from the wider community. Additionally, Kiln members and guests gain access to a curated calendar of tech, entrepreneurship and business programs, networking events, professional development workshops, and fitness and lifestyle classes.

“Macerich town centers offer so much more than just traditional retail, and Kiln’s distinctive approach to shared workspaces aligns with our dedication to creating regional town centers that mean more things to more people,” said Cory Scott, Executive Vice President, Asset Management for Macerich. “We are confident that the Gilbert community will be as excited as we are about Kiln bringing a convenient, highly desirable way to work and connect, in addition to dining, shopping and playing at SanTan Village.”

Located in Gilbert, Arizona, SanTan Village is an open-air center featuring a diverse mix of stores including Apple, Best Buy, Dillard’s, Macy’s, lululemon athletica, HomeGoods, Nordstrom Rack, Dick’s Sporting Goods and delicious restaurants like Bourbon & Bones, SALT Tacos y Tequila, Blue Wasabi Sushi & Martini Bar, The Keg Steakhouse, Thirsty Lion Gastropub, Kona Grill, Grimaldi’s Pizza and Shake Shack.

For more information about Kiln Gilbert or to book a tour, please visit https://kiln.com/communities/gilbert/.

About Kiln

Kiln is a renowned lifestyle coworking and flex office brand with 12 locations in five states across the West, dedicated to providing innovative workspace solutions that empower individuals and businesses to thrive. With a commitment to fostering creativity, collaboration, and community, Kiln offers a diverse range of handcrafted workspaces, amenities, and programming that elevate the work experience. Kiln is more than just a place to work; it’s a place to learn, connect, and succeed. Visit kiln.com to discover more.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, D.C. corridor. Developing and managing properties that serve as community cornerstones, Macerich currently owns 47 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 44 regional town centers. Macerich is firmly dedicated to advancing environmental goals, social good and sound corporate governance. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved a #1 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) ranking for the North American retail sector for nine consecutive years (2015-2023). For more information, please visit www.Macerich.com.

Macerich uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, which can be found at investing.macerich.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Additional information about Macerich can be found through social media platforms such as LinkedIn. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, including NOI and FFO, to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the earnings release and supplemental filed on Form 8-K with the SEC, which are posted on the Investor Relations website at investing.macerich.com.