Amalfi Jets Sets Official Launch Date for App

Preview of Empty Leg Offerings within The Amalfi App

Our collaboration with our clients has been integral in understanding their specific needs, allowing us to tailor our approach to designing the app and including offerings accordingly.” — Kolin Jones, Founder & CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amalfi Jets Inc., a leading global provider of private jet charter and jet card services, has announced March 4th as the launch date for its app. The introduction of the Amalfi App is positioned to revolutionize clients' booking and travel experiences with the company, adding value to its expanding portfolio. Throughout most of last year, Amalfi dedicated efforts to the app's design and planning phases, collaborating with a leading US-based development firm. The company has collaborated closely with its client base to understand what key features are most sought after in an app, incorporating these insights into the app's design.

The app will serve as a platform for both existing members and non-members, providing them with the capability to track their flight credit balances, reserve flights, explore and book empty legs, receive itineraries, and chat directly with their dedicated account manager and the Concierge Team for various requests. For non-members, the app offers the ability to explore and upgrade membership opportunities and request on-demand charter flights. Users can seamlessly navigate through various aircraft categories, obtain information about the company's product and service offerings, and find running deals and exclusive benefits.

"We are delighted to announce the official launch date of our app and are eagerly anticipating our clients using the platform," said Kolin Jones, CEO of Amalfi Jets Inc. "With 2024 beginning strongly for us, we see a fantastic opportunity to build upon months of momentum, and the introduction of our app will play a crucial role in fostering this growth. Working closely with a US-based firm has further enabled us to customize the app to align with both our organizational goals and the preferences of our clients. It's important to clarify that while our app is designed to streamline processes for both members and non-members chartering with Amalfi Jets, it is not a new 'AI-based booking platform.' Its sole purpose is to enhance the overall experience for our clients."

Amalfi Jets has recently undergone expansion, with new personnel joining its Sales and Representatives Teams, and the appointment of industry-veteran Brian Francis as its President of Sales. As the company integrates the app with its operations and overall client experience, we expect to see the company bring onboard more personnel to meet demand.

Amalfi Jets offers a wide range of services as a global private jet charter and jet card provider. With access to over 3,500 aircraft across 170+ countries, Amalfi Jets’ clients enjoy the convenience of booking every part of their trip through one trusted company.

Amalfi Jets is honored to provide exceptional customer service, with their in-house Concierge Team available 24/7 for their cardholders and the additional personnel on their team will strengthen this offering. The full Amalfi Experience includes complimentary Black Car Service, premium onboard cuisine and alcohol, and an in-person representative at every departure airport. Amalfi Jets ensures the safety and comfort of its passengers by maintaining the highest cleanliness standards and requiring newly refurbished, stain-free, and damage-free aircraft in their network.

If you have yet to experience flying with Amalfi Jets and wish to learn more about the company’s new appointment, reach out to an Amalfi Jets representative or visit their website: http://www.amalfijets.com