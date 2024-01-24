Courtemanche & Associates Marks 30 Years of Dedication to Healthcare Accreditation and Regulatory Support
Since 1994, C&A has proven its devotion to Better Compliance, Better Care for the healthcare industry.CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Courtemanche & Associates (C&A) proudly announces its 30th anniversary in 2024, commemorating three decades of unwavering commitment to providing accreditation and Regulatory Compliance to healthcare organizations nationwide. Since its establishment in 1994, C&A has been dedicated to championing better compliance and better care in the healthcare industry.
Courtemanche & Associates expresses gratitude to both existing and future clients who share their same commitment to advancing patient care. The team is eager to continue its mission of assisting with accreditation and regulatory compliance needs and fostering partnerships for years to come.
The firm’s 99% customer satisfaction rate reflects its consultants' expertise and guidance to healthcare professionals. C&A provides various custom services to assist healthcare organizations, including ongoing survey readiness, mock surveys, post-survey support, immediate jeopardy support, the physical environment and life safety, and staff transition services.
C&A has also introduced its new educational resource subscription service, ARC (Accreditation Regulatory Companion), as part of its commitment to ongoing support. This service provides healthcare professionals with valuable tools, checklists, templates, and more to help navigate the complexities of accreditation and regulatory compliance.
Courtemanche & Associates looks forward to continuing its role as a trusted partner, assisting healthcare organizations in improving quality performance, enhancing patient safety, and achieving survey readiness. Here’s to 30 years of dedication and many more to come.
About the Company:
Courtemanche & Associates (C&A) was founded in 1994 by Judy Courtemanche, a former Joint Commission surveyor, and nurse. Judy began C&A because she had a passion for improving healthcare. Her mission lives on through the leadership of Sandeep Goel. He has over 25 years of experience in regulatory compliance expertise and has worked closely with many healthcare organizations to ensure that any new products or services launched exceed regulatory compliance standards. Under his leadership, the C&A team works tirelessly to impart their expert knowledge to their clientele, providing timely guidance on the regulatory challenges they face. C&A is dedicated to aiding healthcare providers in reducing risk and potential patient harm and improving their quality of care.
