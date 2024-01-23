CalHHS 2024-25 Program Priorities

We at the California Health and Human Services Agency (CalHHS) are excited to share with you our key programmatic priorities for 2024-2025.

These are designed to augment our existing priorites and focus areas. Please see this as an invitation for stakeholders and partners to join us in connecting these efforts to our existing work across CalHHS and throughout California communities.

We hope you join us in shaping the final form of these efforts as we use them deliver more fully on our guiding principles and strategic priorities, and our vision of a Healthy California for All.

Read more about the CalHHS 2024-2025 Program Priorities.