Avalon Introduces New Golf Jogger Pants for 2024
The Largest Selection of Golf Joggers in the IndustryLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avalon Golf, a leading Men’s Golf Jogger & Apparel Brand, is thrilled to announce the addition of 5 new joggers to its golf pant collection. 5 new colors have been introduced between the Tour and Players Golf Jogger lines as part of Avalon’s commitment to be the leading Golf Joggers Brand. Avalon continues to expand its jogger collection and offers the largest selection of joggers in the men’s golf apparel industry.
“If 2023 taught us anything, it’s that golf joggers are here to stay’’ states Mike Atman, Founder at Avalon Golf. He continues ‘We’re gearing up for an exciting 2024 – this is the first of many new colors and styles that we’ll be dropping this year.’
The Largest Golf Joggers Collection
Avalon offers 4 distinct styles of Mens Golf Jogger Pants that are catered towards fashion conscious golfers who demand style without sacrificing performance and comfort. All Avalon Joggers are handcrafted with superior attention to detail on tailoring – offering a slim-fit cut with tapered legs that will provide customers a refined, polished look for the course. Designed as true joggers for golf, Avalon highlights all their pants with tapered legs, elastic ankle cuffs and side ankle zippers. Fabric and materials are also critical when crafting the best golf joggers and Avalon specially designs proprietary blends of performance materials to provide the most technical joggers in golf.
The Tour Golf Joggers
3 new colors have been added to the Tour Men’s Golf Joggers Collection – Light Blue, Graphite Blue and Ivory. This x-slim fit golf pant is constructed using AVG Tour Fabric® - a polyamide elastane blend that is ultra stretchy, super soft and easy care. Designed as a performance golf jogger that will help customers play their best. The Tour Joggers include belt loops, 5 pocket design, slant pockets, gripper inner waistband and ankles featuring a half elastic cuff and side ankle zipper.
The Players Golf Jogger
2 new colors in the Players Golf Joggers are sure to be an instant favorite. The addition of Slate Blue and Tan expand the range of Avalon’s best selling jogger collection. The Players Jogger Pant offer a timeless and stylish look that is sure to impress even beyond the course. These Joggers are cut as slim-fit however offer more room in the hips and thighs than the Tour Golf Joggers. Avalon’s proprietary AVG Performance Polyester® is used to construct the Players Jogger. It’s the lightest weight fabric in Avalon Jogger line and is also breathable making the Players Jogger a perfect golf jogger for summer, spring or fall. The material is also wrinkle resistant and easy care so they will look good at all times.
What Makes Avalon Golf Joggers the Best in the Game?
Ultra-Premium Golf Joggers that are built to perform. Avalon Golf Joggers are in a league of their own. Avalon guarantees no other brand will match their Jogger quality and fit – and stand behind their products with a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee (and free returns). They spare no expenses in design and even the most subtle details are carefully crafted. From the modern tailored slim-fit profile to the fabrics and details, Avalon Golf Joggers are unrivaled.
All new colors are available for purchase immediately in the Avalon Golf Joggers Shop.
About Avalon Golf:
Avalon is an American based Men’s Golf Apparel Brand that focuses on Golf Jogger Pants, Shorts, Shirts, 1/4 Zips, Belts & Accessories. This expertly tailored line of golf apparel is positioned towards fashion conscious golfers who seek a modern on-course look & appreciate high-quality goods. Avalon incorporates style, performance & comfort into all apparel & back them using the finest materials, exceptional craftsmanship & superior attention to detail.
2024 Golf Joggers