The Era of Artificial Intelligence is Upon Us

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world rapidly embraces the digital era, Alternatives to College LLC, a leading online resource for skill development and education, announces its initiative to demystify and harness the potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI). With an expansive catalog of over 6,000 training courses from more than 1,700 schools and organizations, Alternatives to College now includes a dedicated focus on AI and technology-based programs, accessible online at alternativestocollege.com.

In a world where AI is often viewed with apprehension, Alternatives to College LLC encourages individuals and businesses to embrace the change. “Our mission is to provide accessible, practical education paths that prepare people for the future. AI is not something to fear but an opportunity to grow and innovate,” states Joseph Schmoke, founder of Alternatives to College LLC.
This initiative offers courses that focus on AI, machine learning, data science, and more, aiming to equip learners with the skills needed in an increasingly AI-driven job market. From introductory courses for beginners to advanced programs for tech professionals, Alternatives to College ensures there's a learning path for everyone.

“I have found that nearly 80% of the people I speak with possess an element of fear when considering AI. I’m not surprised. Anything new is, in a way, threatening. But I look at AI as an exceptional opportunity and recommend that people begin to familiarize themselves with AI,” Schmoke said. He suggests AI familiarization courses like one offered by Learn Academy https://learnacademy.org or the free AI courses now provided by many tech companies and institutions.

The inclusion of AI-focused programs is part of Alternatives to College LLC’s commitment to providing faster and more affordable education alternatives. Whether it's upskilling for a current career or diving into a new tech-focused field, the organization bridges the gap between traditional education and the evolving demands of the workforce.

For more information about the AI education programs and other courses accessed at Alternatives to College LLC, please visit alternativestocollege.com or contact Joseph Schmoke directly at js@alternativestocollege.com.

About Alternatives to College LLC: Founded in 2019 and originally based on a book, A New U: Faster + Cheaper Alternatives to College by leading-edge education researcher and investor Ryan Craig, Alternatives to College LLC is a comprehensive online source for career development and education. With data on more than 6,000 courses from 1,700 organizations, and soon adding hundreds of apprenticeships, it provides access to affordable, and practical education alternatives across a wide range of disciplines.

