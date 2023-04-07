Former University CEO Says the Cannabis Business is Ready to Be Upskilled and Managed Professionally

An experienced entrepreneur in the education and training industry plans to attend the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, April 11-12 in Miami Beach.
As in any new, growing industry, the cannabis business needs to train their people in key areas of business and finance. If that doesn’t happen growth pains never go away.”
— Joseph Schmoke
BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, US, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The founder of Alternatives to College LLC, Joseph Schmoke, a longtime entrepreneur who is also a former university chairman/CEO, feels the cannabis business is still in a very early growth stage. “As in any new, growing industry, the cannabis business needs to train their people in key areas of business and finance. If that doesn’t happen growth pains never go away,” Schmoke said. This is especially critical, he says, as major players, like the State of New York, are very short sighted in their approach to cannabis management requirements.
“We will see how this turns out, but I am not encouraged,” Schmoke said. “Maybe these folks took business classes while incarcerated,” he said.
When asked what he would do as both an accomplished builder of businesses and as an educator, he said the wise course of action would be to emphasize training and recruitment of experienced managers. “Training can be accomplished online using the courses available at the schools and colleges listed on the free site https://alternativestocollege.com where Schmoke is CEO and co-founder.
Schmoke began looking into the business of cannabis after speaking to the New York Workforce Development Agency in 2022. The state agency wanted advice on changing their website so it better reflected the state’s new emphasis on job development in the cannabis business. That sparked his curiosity, and he began researching the availability of education and training programs in the industry. When a few were found he added them to a new “Cannabis” category on https://alternativestocollege.com. Then he met with the Benzinga folks in Detroit, and decided to attend their Cannabis Capital Conference to learn more about who was doing what in the industry.
“I am very much looking forward to meeting those involved in the industry and learning what they are doing, or have planned, to develop managers and executives,” Schmoke commented. “If anyone attending the conference would like to have a few words with me please call or text me at 561-289-4102,” he offered.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
L. Joseph Schmoke
Alternatives to College LLC
+1 561-289-4102
email us here