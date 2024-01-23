BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI REALTOR® AUDRA SCHWARTZ EARNS HER MILITARY RELOCATION PROFESSIONAL (MRP) CERTIFICATION
I want people to know that I am very supportive of our Veterans and Active-Duty members and I’m in it for the long haul.”BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI , USA, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Audra Schwartz is a superb visualizer who knows what she wants and makes it happen. With over 20 years of experience in real estate and a multi-million-dollar producer with Coldwell Banker Smith Homes, she is a lifelong resident of the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
Audra was born in Moss Point, Mississippi, and graduated from Moss Point High School. After graduation, she attended the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) majoring in Banking and Finance. She then went on to receive her Masters of Corporate Communications at the University of South Alabama. Her first job was with Merchants & Marine Bank as an Assistant to the Vice President. She says, “I always wanted to be involved with Public Relations, and working at Merchants Marine Bank allowed me to attend functions in the community representing the bank. Because of that experience, I was offered a position at the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce as the Director of Public Relations. I was involved with membership drives, and newsletters, creating monthly campaigns, managing advertising requests and marketing projects while representing the Chamber in the community. I also spearheaded regional, and local media relations, managed community marketing sponsorships, supported community relations initiatives, and played an active role in corporate social responsibility initiatives.”
Audra was then hired as Manager of Special Events at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino (MGM Resorts) in Biloxi. “This was absolutely my dream job. I loved it! Besides working hard, I was able to experience a lot of travel for work, attend national headliner concerts, professional boxing matches, and enjoy some fantastic food. MGM is truly 1st class. In this position, I managed player interactive tournaments, special events, and community fundraisers sponsored by the Beau."
Audra was an only child born to Roy and Norma Parker. Her father worked at the prestigious Huntington-Ingalls Shipbuilding Company for 42 years as the Director of Manufacturing Services. "Ingalls is one of the largest shipbuilders for the United States Navy. I was blessed to be able to grow up in a military environment attending many christenings, keel layings, and change of command ceremonies.” Her mother was a stay-at-home mom. Together, Roy and Norma owned several companies, including a skating rink, mini-warehouses, a country club, waffle houses, and numerous rental properties. She says, “My parents were very aggressive in their business pursuits, and I learned a lot from them. Growing up, I loved reading my mom’s magazines, especially Southern Living which showed a lot of the interior designs of houses, and that always stuck with me. I was always attracted to the house plans and the look of a house, so getting into real estate was an easy decision for me. Also, my in-depth knowledge of the financing element of real estate gives me a huge advantage in the business."
Audra got her real estate license, interviewed with Coldwell Banker, and accepted their job offer. Then, two months later, the unimaginable happened. Hurricane Katrina hit hard. The Gulf Coast of Mississippi suffered near total devastation from Hurricane Katrina on August 29, 2005, with hurricane winds, 28-foot storm surge, and 55-foot sea waves pushing casino barges, boats, and debris into towns, and leaving 236 people dead, 67 missing, and billions of dollars in damages. “It was unbelievable.” Audra says, “There was no inventory, everything was water damaged and thousands of people were homeless. I was on call to assist them in any way that I could. Fortunately, there were houses available on the higher grounds, and I worked day and night to get people into homes, so it was great for me. I won ‘Rookie of the Year’ because of Katrina. Imagine that.”
Audra met her husband, Mike, when he contacted her to help him buy a house. "It was a win-win for my husband. He got a house and me at the same time!” she joked.
Audra found herself drawn to a Facebook page called “Save A Lab” which featured Labradors nationwide who needed a home. “It was heartbreaking to know that if people did not help rescue these dogs, they would be euthanized, so I stepped in and fostered the Labs until they were ready to be transported and adopted. Of course, I would have kept them all if I could, but I knew that I was saving their lives and making sure they were going to a good home.”
Audra earned her Military Relocation Professional (MRP) Certification because she had been serving on the CARTUS (Corporate Clients) Relocation team for several years with her company. "I assist a lot of Navy Federal Members that are either transferring to our area or are being located to another base. We have Keesler Air Force Base, Naval Construction Battalion Center, and a US Coast Guard Station in our community. I want people to know that I am very supportive of our Veterans and Active-Duty members and I’m in it for the long haul. I will do everything I can in order to assist them with their housing needs, whether it’s buying or selling. And it really is wonderful to live near the Gulf Coast of Mississippi. The people are friendly, it’s a big area with a small-town vibe. We have great restaurants, great people, deep sea and freshwater fishing, and it’s close to New Orleans and to the beaches in Alabama and Florida. There are casinos, gambling, a vibrant nightlife, and a lot of opportunities for jobs and housing.
In addition to Biloxi, Audra serves Moss Point, Hurley, Pascagoula, Vancleave, Ocean Springs, Gautier, Gulfport, Wiggins, Long Beach, Pass Christian, Diamondhead, Saucier, and Bay Saint Louis. Audra holds designations as a CARTUS Preferred Agent, a Certified Real Estate Negotiator, a Certified Negotiation Specialist, and an Accredited Buyer’s Representative. She is also licensed in the state of Alabama.
