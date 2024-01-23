WAUKON POLICE DEPARTMENT: DECEASED ADULT FOUND

January 22, 2024

WAUKON, Iowa - On January 22, 2024, the Waukon Police Department responded to the 100 block of 1st Ave. SW in Waukon to conduct a welfare check. A deceased adult was found in the residence. The death is being treated as suspicions in nature. An autopsy will be performed by the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner. There is no threat to the public and the investigation is ongoing.

The Waukon Police Department is being assisted by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Iowa State Patrol.

No further information will be released at this time.