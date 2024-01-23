CapTech Announced as an Official Technology Provider of TGL Presented by SoFi

CapTech Plays a Leading Role in the Development of TGL’s Data Strategy, Competition Design, and Audience Engagement

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TGL presented by SoFi, the new tech-forward, prime time team golf league developed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TMRW Sports, today announced CapTech Ventures, Inc. (CapTech) as an Official Technology Provider. CapTech has been instrumental in developing TGL’s data-driven competition format and fan experience, which now will launch in January 2025. The announcement was made today by Jon Bradway, Principal, Sports & Media, CapTech, and Andrew Macaulay, CTO, TMRW Sports.

“TGL exemplifies the value that technology and innovation can bring to sports and business,” said Bradway. “We are proud to have partnered with TGL to help define how data can create a new, cutting-edge competition that generates excitement for the world’s best golfers and a broad range of fans.”

“TGL’s competitive elements ultimately produce an engaging entertainment product, and it was vital to build a versatile data strategy from the ground up, which CapTech has been instrumental in developing for us,” said Macaulay. “And when TGL launches in 2025, the results of this ongoing work will produce the real-time delivery of all the data generated on each and every shot made within the SoFi Center.”

As an official technology provider, CapTech has contributed to TGL’s data strategy, development, and integration across the league’s competition, consumer engagement, and operations. CapTech helped develop TGL’s real-time data streaming platform that will integrate all scoring and competition data sources, including Full Swing Golf. Powering broadcast, in-venue scoreboards, digital products, and other downstream applications, the platform will enable TGL to truly demonstrate the data-driven nature of the league.

Competition Format Design

CapTech collaborated closely with TMRW Sports’ VP, Competition Technology and Operations, Scott Armstrong, on the development of the scoring format, competition rules, and scoring to make matches engaging for both fans and players.

Roberto Castro, CapTech Director and 9-year PGA TOUR veteran, coordinated with Armstrong on a series of full-scale competition simulations to define a fast-paced cadence for matches that generates a variety of risk-reward situations for TGL teams. The CapTech-led testing sessions, featuring teams of professional, elite amateur and college players, leveraged golf simulator facilities, green grass settings, and TGL’s custom-designed Innovation Lab to simulate the TGL competitive environment.

“As we developed the competitive format and rules for TGL and sure-tested it over the last seven months within our Innovation Lab, Roberto Castro and the CapTech team have been integral partners every step of the way. As a result, TGL matches will be both entertaining for sports fans and thrilling for the top players in the world,” said Armstrong.

Audience Engagement and Analytic Storytelling

Leveraging CapTech’s deep experience with competitive golf data and technology, TGL is also developing a multi-tiered storytelling strategy that will use fan and match play data to drive tune-in, engagement, and ongoing intrigue. The strategy will unfold throughout the inaugural season, during which a robust TGL analytics platform will supply contextual, personalized insights across broadcast, venue, digital, and direct channels. Ultimately, TGL and each TGL team will meet fans where they are by providing immersive and engaging products.

TGL presented by SoFi is a new golf league that fuses advanced tech and live action with six teams of PGA TOUR superstars and will launch in January 2025 in prime time on ESPN and ESPN+. SoFi Center is TGL’s custom-built arena in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., on the campus of Palm Beach State College. Technology is a foundational element of TGL, offering fans a progressive, shorter format presentation of team golf.

• TGL Teams: The six TGL teams will each have four players assigned. A TGL match will feature three players competing for each team in a modern match-play format.

• Custom-Built Venue: SoFi Center is a first-of-its-kind experience for golf enabled by a data-rich virtual course paired with a tech-infused, short-game complex.

• Modern Match Play: TGL matches will feature two teams squaring off across two sessions: nine holes of Triples, 3 vs. 3 team alternate shot, and six holes of Singles, head-to-head competitions. Each hole is worth one point and most points wins the match.

• Tech-Enabled Fan Experience: High-energy, greenside fan experience with every shot live within a two-hour televised match. All TGL players will be mic’d up and playing with a shot clock.

• Inaugural Season: 15 regular season matches followed by semifinals and finals matches.

About CapTech

CapTech is an award-winning consulting firm that collaborates with clients to achieve what’s possible through the power of technology. At CapTech, we’re passionate about the work we do and the results we achieve for our clients. From the outset, our founders shared a collective passion to create a consultancy centered on strong relationships that would stand the test of time. Today we work alongside clients that include Fortune 100 companies, mid-sized enterprises, and government agencies, a list that spans across the country. Learn more at captechconsulting.com.

CapTech has leveraged data and technology to create innovative experiences for dozens of leading sports organizations, including the PGA of America and NASCAR. CapTech is also a national Trustee of First Tee, a renowned organization dedicated to developing character in young people through the game of golf. Learn more about CapTech Sports.

About TMRW Sports Group: (pronounced “tomorrow sports”)

Founded by Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and sports executive Mike McCarley, TMRW Sports is focused on harnessing technology to build progressive approaches in sports, media, and entertainment to create new pathways for the next generation to enjoy sports. TMRW Sports’ first project, TGL, is an innovative league launched in partnership with the PGA TOUR. TMRW Sports is supported by an all-star roster of athletes, celebrities, and business leaders from the worlds of sports, media, technology, and finance who make up a powerful and diverse investor group. TMRW Sports joins Woods’ TGR Ventures and McIlroy’s Symphony Ventures, and is led by McCarley, founder and CEO. For more, visit TMRWSportsGroup.com.

