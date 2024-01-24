Verisense Health Launches Research-Grade Smart Watch, Smashing Previous Price/Performance Benchmarks

Verisense Smart Watch

Verisense Health combined its wearable technology expertise and clinical research knowledge to satisfy this unmet market need.

CAMBRIDGE, MA, USA, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verisense® Health, Inc., a digital health software and data company, today launched its Verisense Smart Watch™ – a participant friendly smart watch that provides research-grade data at less than one-tenth the cost of comparable solutions. The Verisense Smart Watch will also become the default data collection device for the Digital Health Panel™, Verisense Health’s end-to-end data collection infrastructure.

“The Verisense Smart Watch delivers the best aspects of high-end consumer fitness trackers, combined with the continuous raw sensor data needed for clinical research, and our proven, clinical data acquisition and compliance system,” said Verisense Health CEO Geoff Gill. “Most importantly, we can implement studies with our Verisense Smart Watch starting at less than $100 per participant. This watch, combined with our Digital Health Panel, has finally made collecting digital health data scalable, enabling Verisense to work on studies involving tens or even hundreds of thousands of people at a realistic price. This is game changing for digital health.”

Smart Watch Features

Clinical research participants will discover that the Verisense Smart Watch offers all the features they expect from a high-end consumer fitness tracker, including step count, heart rate, wrist temperature, sleep tracking, and electrocardiogram (ECG) on demand as well as standard watch features like time, day, and date, and a timer and stopwatch. It also provides estimates of their vital signs, such as oxygen saturation (SpO2), blood pressure, heart rate variability, and a stress indicator. The Verisense Smart Watch has a combination of user-friendly features that are unique in research watches, including an extended battery life (typically 14 days with a two-hour charging time) and the ability to work with the participant’s own smart phone, avoiding the need for them to carry two phones.

The Verisense Smart Watch captures all the detailed raw sensor data that clinical researchers need using a three-axis accelerometer, photoplethysmography (PPG) sensors in both red and green wavelengths (needed to take the necessary measurements and better accommodate different skin tones), an ECG, and temperature sensors at the wrist. Other solutions to obtain these data typically cost more than 10 times as much.

Researchers will be pleased to learn that the new Smart Watch integrates with Verisense Health’s proven data acquisition platform for clinical research, enabling continuous compliance monitoring, constant tracking of data flow and integrity, and 24x7 study status updates on easy-to-understand dashboards. The platform is also fully configurable to meet site and sponsor needs.

Sponsors can also choose to conduct their clinical study using Verisense Health’s IRB-approved Digital Health Panel. With that approach, Verisense Health manages the study and sponsors pay only for the data generated.

SCOPE Launch

Verisense Health experts will be available to answer questions and demonstrate this new technology in booth #532 at SCOPE 2024. This conference will be held from February 11-14 at the Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, FL.

About Verisense Health

Verisense Health was founded in January 2023 as a spin-off from global wearable technology provider Shimmer Research. Verisense Health is leveraging its Verisense data acquisition platform and Digital Health Panel to create a digital biobank that researchers can use to conduct digital health research without needing to collect new patient data. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with additional offices in Malaysia. For more information visit www.verisense.net or www.linkedin.com/company/verisense-health.