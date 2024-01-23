The Libman Company Launches New Rinse ‘N Wring Mop and Other New Cleaning Tools
The Libman Company is a family-owned company that has been making quality cleaning tools in the U.S. since 1896.SOUTH EUCLID, OH, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s a new year and a fresh start. To help folks get ready for their annual spring cleaning efforts (and beyond), The Libman Company, a U.S. manufacturer of household and commercial cleaning products, has expanded its product portfolio with a new line-up of cleaning tools to help make quick work of picking up spills, messes and more.
Wet or dry, clean up messes and spills on wood, laminate, ceramic tile, vinyl, linoleum and other surfaces with Libman’s new Rinse ‘N Wring™ Mop System. This all-in-one mop kit includes a microfiber flat mop and dual chamber bucket with power blade technology for hands-free rinsing and wringing. For added convenience, the microfiber cleaning pads are machine washable for multi-use. When mopping is done, the compact design of this mop system makes for quick and easy storage until next time.
Pets are great additions to any family but aren’t necessarily mess-free. Trap pet hair, dander, litter box dust, tracked dirt and more with Libman’s new PetPlus™ Angle Broom with Dustpan. The broom’s all-surface, split tip fibers are designed to attract and hold pet hair – removing over 99% of dust, dirt and hair in one sweep. To ensure debris makes it to the trash and not back on your surfaces, built-in teeth on the 12.5” wide dustpan remove hair, dirt and dust caught in broom fibers when sweeping is done.
Everyone has their favorite cleaning solutions…and with Libman’s new and improved Freedom® Dual-Sided Microfiber Spray Mop, consumers have the freedom of filling the removable, reusable tank with Libman’s specially formulated Freedom® Multi-Surface or Hardwood Floor Cleaners or add their own cleaning solution. The mop’s TripleGrip™ microfiber pad absorbs and deep cleans, and is removable and reusable – it can be machine washed up to 50 times. Plus, the dual-sided pad features scratch-free, deep cleaning strips, giving you double the cleaning power on surfaces such as wood, laminate, tile, marble, linoleum, stone and more to save time and money.
There’s no time to waste with mopping. Proudly made in the USA, Libman’s new Tornado Spin Mop® System is a convenient, all-in-one mopping system that features a large, machine-washable microfiber mop head that covers more floor space for a quicker clean. The system’s bucket is designed with a spinning chamber that allows for quick and easy wringing of excess water before using on surfaces including vinyl, linoleum, wood, laminate, marble, stone and ceramic tile.
From kitchens and baths to vehicles and more, sometimes one just needs a quick and easy clean-up. Libman’s new Tear ‘N Wipe Cloths are premium, microfiber cleaning cloths that are perfect for cleaning up spills, wiping surfaces, scrubbing stuck-on messes and more. These reusable, machine-washable cloths (15 cloths per roll) are designed for long-lasting use and excellent absorbency, and are a great, cost-effective alternative to paper towels.
For an even better (and cleaner) clean, Libman’s new Rinse ‘N Wring Microfiber Mop, Freedom® Dual-Sided Microfiber Spray Mop, Tornado Spin Mop® and Tear ‘N Wipe Cloths remove over 99% of bacteria with only water.*
These new items are (or will be) available at preferred retail locations as follows:
• Rinse ‘N Wring Microfiber Mop System: Available now; MSRP: $43.99
• PetPlus™ Angle Broom with Dustpan: Available now; MSRP: $16.99
• Freedom® Dual-Sided Microfiber Spray Mop: Coming in January; MSRP: $27.99
• Tornado Spin Mop® System: Available now; MSRP: $44.99
• Tear ‘N Wipe Cloths: Coming in March; MSRP: $7.99
For more information, including where to buy, visit Libman.com.
About The Libman Company
The Libman Company is a family-owned company that has been making quality cleaning tools since 1896. The company manufactures products from brooms and mops to more specialized tools for kitchen and bathroom cleaning and industrial uses. Libman proudly manufactures most of their products in the United States, including the company’s well-known Wonder® Mop. For more information about the Libman Company, please visit www.libman.com.
*Removes over 99% of staphylococcus aureus and E. coli on ceramic tile and wood floors when used with water. Based on Independent 3rd Party Testing by Microchem Labs.
Stacey Vaselaney
SLV Public Relations, LLC
+1 216-905-0908
email us here