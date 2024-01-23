ASID Inside SURFACES Tour announces the 13 brands as featured stops at The International Surface Event.
ASID Inside SURFACES Tours deliver curated, guided stops at leading surface manufacturers where ASID designer members will experience TISE like never before.
Tour Host, Wendy Glaister is the founder of her namesake interior design studio. A member of NKBA, IDS, and ASID, and an award-winning luxury interior designer.
The International Surface Event (TISE): SURFACES | StonExpo | TileExpo is the largest North American Surface Event and has served nearly 30 years as an industry marketplace for floor covering, stone, and tile businesses to come together, seek products and
SURFACES, is home to the broadest and most in-depth display of hard surface materials and services in North America, is held annually as a mega event underneath The International Surface Event (TISE) branding.
ASID Inside SURFACES Tour will curate two tours at TISE to see leading surface manufacturers with exciting brand discovery and insightful education segments.
A joint venture between The International Surface Event (TISE) and the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), the ASID Inside SURFACES Tour includes free tours pairing insightful educational segments with exciting brand discoveries, over a two-day events program that will deliver curated, guided stops at leading surface manufacturers where ASID designer members will experience TISE like never before.
Michelle Swayze, Senior Marketing Manager, Informa Markets and who is co-producing this tour with ASID shared, “I am thrilled to be kicking off the launch of this new partnership and to be working with tour hosts Wendy Glaister and Shane Jones for the opportunity to bring ASID members together to experience SURFACES. Our goal at TISE has always been to inspire design, surface, and construction professionals by connecting them with the leading surface, stone, tile, and mosaic exhibitors, while our programming delivers insightful education, events, and certification programs.”
ASID Inside SURFACES Tour is designed to inspire ASID designer members with new resources and exciting product discoveries from the leading manufacturers and distributors of hard and soft surface brands from around the world. Exhibitors at TISE include more than 600 of the top surface, stone, tile, rugs, and mosaic brands who display their most innovative and newest collections, as well as showcasing unique installations and design techniques.
ASID Inside SURFACES Tour Host Wendy Glaister, Allied ASID, principal and owner of Wendy Glaister Interiors shares; “As a past president of the ASID CA/Central Nevada Chapter, I am so excited to do a deep dive into Surfaces right here in our region! Jamie Stringham, current regional ASID Central California/Nevada President & founder/owner of Interior Dynamics has graciously chosen to co-host my tour. Between the two of us, we have some great experiences with the brands we plan to visit. We are really looking forward to introducing participants to the resources we love as well as ASID Industry Partners and expanding ASID designers' resources in 2024. The joy of camaraderie and best practices sharing is just icing on the cake!”
ASID designer members from any chapter who are in good standing, are asked to sign up to participate in one of two curated and guided half-day tour options, either on the afternoon of Thursday, January 25th, or the morning of Friday, January 26th. Tour guests receive a free three-day exhibit hall pass to the show, experience the newest trends in hard and soft surfaces, attend educational events, as well as gain access to an exclusive VIP Lounge for refreshment and group networking. Tour participants will be provided with personalized introductions to each of the hand-selected brands during a (20-minute presentation where representatives educate tour guests about their company’s features, benefits, products, and services.
“We are thrilled with the quality of hard and soft surface brands that registered to be a part of the first-ever ASID Inside SURFACES Tour. Through careful consideration and deliberation we are excited to partner with thirteen brands on our inaugural tour,” shared Shane Jones, ASID Allied, Sr. Mgr of Development, Industry Partnerships at ASID and ASID Inside SURFACES Tour Host, “These tours will also help us connect, build and foster stronger relationships with surfaces brands that will help to diversify our members' design businesses and to grow their resources within the Kitchen & Bath Industry.”
Curated Tours – Brands Announced: Amer Rugs, Cambria, Cameo Studios, Creative Touch Rugs, COVER (Rug Magazine) - COVER Connect Luxury Rug Pavilion, Emser Tile, Grassi Pietre-Vicenza, Marquis Industries, Mohawk, Schluter Systems, Stanton Flooring, Ventique, and Louisville Tile - which will highlight their newest collaboration and the launch of Jennifer Farrell’s Livable Luxury Tile Collection and serve as the official launch for the SURFACES Show Home by Jennifer Farrell Reveal in booth 5613.
Celebrity television host, interior and product designer, Jennifer Farrell, whose expertise in creating acclaimed interiors is applauded as a tastemaker and style leader and who serves on the TISE Advisory Council commented, “I’m so incredibly excited about this tour. My goal has always been to bring the top Interior Designers to TISE because there is no interior design that isn’t based first on the world of surfaces. Every designer needs to know what the hottest new releases are in stone, tile, and flooring – and TISE leads that exploration like no other event in the country. And to personally share a first look at my Spring 2024 Collection with Louisville Tile, plus guide an exclusive peek inside our new Surfaces Show Home Concept Reveal, for me this is a dream merge of design, education, and innovation.”
ASID Inside SURFACES Tour tour producer Serena Martin, 24/7 Creative Agency, and tour hosts, Wendy Glaister and Shane Jones work in tandem to map out the tour stops, and teach tour participants how to navigate North America’s Largest Surface Event, TISE, like a pro. Wendy and Shane, who are both experienced tour hosts, will also share expert advice on their experience producing tours and connecting with brands. Wendy will also share insights into her decades-long career as an award-winning interior and kitchen & bath designer and her experiences working with hard and soft surfaces.
SURFACES, home to the broadest and most in-depth display and resource center of soft and hard surface materials and services in North America, is held annually as a mega event underneath The International Surface Event (TISE) branding. This event includes SURFACES, StonExpo and TileExpo. It offers design, surface, and construction professionals access to over 600 leading surface, stone, tile, and mosaic exhibitors, and delivers insightful education, events, and certification programs.
Each SURFACES show held annually attracts tens of thousands of industry professionals who come to buy, learn, and network with thought-leaders, trend-setters, and industry experts providing an abundance of products and fresh ideas. SURFACES offers wall-to-wall innovation and brand discovery. The International Surface Event show floor is packed with flooring, hardwood, LVP, carpet, and rugs, as well as the largest SURFACES exhibit hall yet! Take advantage of the ultimate array of products, resources, and education for industry pros with these special opportunities: 600+ of Industry Manufacturers, NWFA Hardwood Pavilion, COVER Connect Luxury Rug Pavilion, Wools Pavilion, Sessions at the SURFACES Theatre, Startup Station featuring New Business Launches, Puppy Love Wellness Lounge, Live Demos on the TISE Live Demo Stage, National Installer of the Year Competition, happy hours, parties, and networking galore!
About
The American Society of Interior Designers believes that design transforms lives. Through its programs, networks and advocacy, ASID serves all those who are a part of the interior design profession and practice. ASID thrives on the strength of cross-functional and interdisciplinary relationships among designers of all specialties, including workplace, healthcare, retail and hospitality, education, institutional and residential. As a leader in shared conversations around topics that matter in design, from evidence-based and human-centric design to social responsibility, well-being and sustainability, ASID showcases the impact of design on the human experience and the value interior designers provide.
ASID will mark its 50th anniversary in 2025. Celebrating 50 years of industry leadership, ASID is committed to broadening the impact for the future of design in all of the places we work, play, and heal. Learn more at https://www.asid.org/. Find an ASID Chapter near you | Facebook | Instagram
The International Surface Event (TISE): SURFACES | StonExpo | TileExpo is the largest North American Surface Event and has served nearly 30 years as an industry marketplace for floor covering, stone, and tile businesses to come together, seek products and services, build relationships, and develop their businesses. For more information, please visit www.intlsurfaceevent.com. To view the sponsors of TISE, visit the industry association page on the event website. SURFACES is sponsored by the World Floor Covering Association; StonExpo is sponsored by the Natural Stone Institute and the Natural Stone Council; TileExpo is sponsored by the National Tile Contractors Association and the Ceramic Tile Education Foundation.
Facebook @TISEofficial | Instagram @TISEevents | Twitter @TISEevents | #TISE2024
TISE Show Schedule
Wednesday, Jan 24 | 9am - 5pm
Thursday, Jan 25 | 9am - 5pm
Friday, Jan 26 | 9am - 3pm
TISE Education: View their full schedule of events
Tuesday, Jan 23 | 9am - 5pm
Wednesday, Jan 24 | 9am - 5pm
Thursday, Jan 25 | 9am - 5pm
Friday, Jan 26 | 9am - 3pm
Wendy Glaister, Wendy Glaister Interiors is the founder of her namesake interior design studio. A member of ASID, IDS and NKBA, Wendy regularly donates her time to supporting the design community and has served as the chapter President of the Central California Nevada region of ASID. Each year she produces exclusive design tours where she hosts fellow designers for SF Decorator’s Showhouse, The San Francisco Design Center, The SF Fall Show. Most recently she hosted the IDS Designer Experience at KBIS in 2022 (Orlando) & 2023 (Las Vegas), which garnered her being named a 2023 Person of Year - Praiseworthy Pick by Kitchen & Bath Business Magazine. Wendy also works as a contributing editor on design for KBB Magazine, Furniture, Lighting & Decor, Home Accents Today, Stanislaus Magazine, and Las Vegas Market. She regularly highlights trends, brands that are friendly and responsive to designers, and best practices for business particularly in the areas of collaboration, branding, and luxury design. To experience her work visit her Design Portfolio or follow her on Instagram @wendyglaisterinteriors.
Shane Jones, ASID Allied, is an experienced practitioner in the beauty and interior design industry. She transitioned to the business of design 10 years ago developing the A & D community for the coating industry. Currently, Senior Manager of Development, Industry Partnerships at ASID HQ developing relationships with B2B Trade Show Relations and Industry Brand sponsors providing opportunities to engage with the national member audience.
Shane has deep ties within the design community which has contributed to her success in foundational relationship building, as a skilled practitioner, a tactful communicator, a key relationship builder, and a high-level achiever. Shane has been recognized as Account Executive of the Year, and with her volunteer commitment, ASID Past Chapter President, Industry Partner Award recipient for consecutive years, a National Chapter Support Advisor Chair, National DEI Committee member, ASID Ones to Watch Recipient, and ASID Presidential Citation Award. Shane is committed to collaboration and elevating the design industry.
Serena Martin, Tour Producer, has spent the last decade to successfully growing brands while directing the marketing departments for leading home décor and furnishings companies, in 2019 Serena launched her own marketing consulting business, 24/7 Creative Agency, as the natural evolution and accumulation of her successful navigation and years of experience working within the design and trade industries.
Combining her exceptional talent for communication, and project management and her ability to connect, partner, and develop unique brand experiences, Serena brings an extensive network and considerable expertise to the creation of collaborative brand partnerships, trade shows, insider tours, engagement, event production, and in developing original programming. With a professional background that spans nearly two decades, her work history includes one technology company, five trade manufacturers, three residential design firms, hospitality + casino design, large-scale events, and B2B & B2C sales - Serena is truly a force to be reckoned with.
