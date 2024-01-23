Flavor Burger Café Celebrates 4th Anniversary with Special Offers on a Selection of Delicious Food and Drinks

Windsor, California – Flavor Burger Café, a renowned family-run restaurant providing guests with a range of mouth-watering Homestyle Comfort Food Breakfast Windsor ca, is proud to announce the celebration of its 4th anniversary with a selection of delicious food and drinks.

To celebrate its anniversary and as a thank you to its loyal customers, Flavor Burger Café is creating a two-weeklong special offer on its cheeseburgers and a variety of alcoholic, hot, and soft drinks. The celebratory deal begins on Monday, January 15th, and ends on January 28th.

“Come Celebrate our 4 Year Anniversary Monday, January 15th through Friday, January 28th with the Best Juicy Burgers In Windsor ca,” said a spokesperson for Flavor Burger Café. “You can choose from 4 Cheese Burgers with 1 side for $45.00 or 1 Cheese Burger with a side for $12.99, $5.00 Beer, $4.00 Mimosa, Soft Drinks or Coffee $2.00, Fresh Jamaica Horchaica.”

With Breakfast Lunch Dinner Comfort Food Served All Day Windsor ca, Flavor Burger Café has earned an impressive local reputation for its tasty range of homemade dishes, such as crispy onion rings, biscuits and gravy, pot roast, creamy shakes, and pies. Additionally, the homestyle restaurant makes all its salsas in-house and always grinds the beef for its burgers fresh daily.

Some of its Best American Breakfast Homestyle Food Order Online Windsor ca, includes:

Breakfast Burrito: Eggs, cheese, choice of potatoes, and choice of bacon, sausage, or ham. Served with sour cream and homemade salsa on the side.

Flavor Benedict: English muffin halves topped with ham, poached eggs, tomato, hollandaise sauce, and diced bacon. Served with potatoes.

Supreme Scramble: Diced onions, mushrooms, ham, and cheddar cheese. Side of 2 bacon and 2 sausages, on top of potatoes and choice of toast.

Chilaquiles: Choice of green or red sauce, 2 eggs of any style, queso fresco, avocado, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Customers can also add chicken or steak.

California Omelette: Diced bacon, tomatoes, and jack cheese with avocado and sour cream on top. Served with potatoes and toast.

Meat Omelette: Diced sausage, bacon, and ham with jack cheese, served with potatoes and toast.

Country Fried Steak: The classic dish is served with 2 eggs, potatoes, and a portion of toast.

Berries and Banana Combo: 2 pancakes topped with blueberries, strawberries, and bananas that are topped with whipped cream. Served with two eggs, a choice of meat, and potatoes.

Flavor Burger Café ensures that it only uses the freshest ingredients, appealing presentation and is committed to providing a friendly service as well as extensive menu choices for every member of the family. The restaurant invites its local community to visit its website for the latest menu, to make a reservation, or to place an online order for the Best American Comfort Food Restaurant Windsor ca.

To learn more about Flavor Burger Café and the celebration of its 4th anniversary, please visit the website at https://www.flavorburgercafe.com/.

About Flavor Burger Cafe

My name is Ciriaco Gutierrez and I am the owner of Flavor Burger Café. I have been in the restaurant business for twenty-six years. When I came to the United States, I never thought I’d find myself chasing a dream and following a passion as wonderful and rewarding as this one.

Contact Flavor Burger Cafe

6560 Hembree Lane Suite 178

Windsor

California 95492

United States

(707) 836-4096

Website: https://www.flavorburgercafe.com/