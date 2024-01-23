Energy Realty Partners with Blok

Sherry Campbell The Energy Realty Team

Energy strategically partners with Blok for accelerated growth in Houston real estate.

HOUSTON, TX, USA, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Energy Realty, a leading boutique brokerage in Houston, proudly announces its partnership with Blok, a comprehensive back-office real estate platform. This strategic collaboration is poised to propel Energy Realty towards further growth, expansion, and solidify its position as a real estate leader in the vibrant Houston market.

Founded by Sherry Campbell in 2004, Energy Realty has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence by providing top-notch training to its team of Realtors. Campbell's vision, to cultivate true industry professionals, has driven the brokerage's success and positioned it as a dynamic force in the real estate sector.

Energy Realty transcends the confines of the energy sector, from which its name originates. The diverse and passionate team, boasting international experiences and cultural insights, is dedicated to offering white glove service to its clients. Campbell emphasizes, "We are a team of international Realtors that offer white glove service. I train agents to be professionals, not to knock on doors."

As part of its ambitious growth plan, Energy Realty aims to expand its agent count to 150 across three to five offices, positioning itself as the leading boutique brokerage in Houston within five years. The partnership with Blok is instrumental in achieving this vision, providing Energy Realty with access to Blok’s advanced technology and comprehensive support.

Sherry Campbell, Founder of Energy Realty, expresses her enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Blok offered me the opportunity to grow my brokerage under my own rules again following my departure from another brokerage platform. Plus, Blok has appointed me as their ambassador in Houston, with plans to expand its presence under the Energy Realty brand."

Shaun Minnie, CEO of Blok, shares the excitement about collaborating with Energy Realty, emphasizing that the timing is ideal for such a partnership. With the industry undergoing changes, he anticipates a shift towards motivated professionals excelling, especially in the aftermath of commission lawsuits. Blok is committed to supporting Energy Realty in its goal to become the leading boutique brokerage in Houston.

About Energy Realty

Energy Realty is a local, privately owned, top producing boutique brokerage with an international client list. Their sophisticated, high-performance agents are fluent in multiple languages and use their proprietary, local knowledge-based experience and data to achieve real estate success. Over the next five years, Energy is poised to emerge as the leading boutique brokerage in Houston, with plans to expand its agent count to 150 across three to five offices. To learn more about Energy Realty, visit: https://energy-realty.com/

About Blok

Blok supports real estate agents, teams, and boutique brokerages by combining the skill of talented people with the latest technology to provide the branding, marketing, back-office service and compliance they require. Our customizable solutions help them stay focused on their customers and grow their business. To learn more about Blok, visit: https://www.blok.co/.

