Latest Seasonally Unadjusted Unemployment and Job Estimates for Local Labor Markets in Massachusetts for December 2023 

BOSTON — Local unemployment rates increased in twenty-four labor market areas in the state during the month of December 2023 compared to November 2023, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development reported.

Compared to December 2022, the rates were down in seven labor market areas, remained unchanged in three areas and increased in fourteen labor market areas.

Of the fifteen areas for which employment estimates are published, eight NECTA areas gained jobs compared to the previous month. The largest percentage increases occurred in the Lowell-Billerica-Chelmsford MA-NH (+0.6%), Lawrence-Methuen Town-Salem MA-NH (+0.6%), and Brockton-Bridgewater-Easton (+0.5%) areas.

From December 2022 to December 2023, fourteen areas gained jobs with the largest percentage increases seen in the Boston-Cambridge-Newton (+3.4%), Haverhill-Newburyport-Amesbury Town MA-NH (+3%), and Lawrence-Methuen Town-Salem MA-NH (+2.5%) areas.

The statewide seasonally adjusted preliminary jobs estimate showed an increase of 4,300 jobs in December, and an over-the-year gain of 69,800 jobs.

In order to compare the statewide rate to local unemployment rates, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates the statewide unadjusted unemployment rate for December 2023 was 3.5%, up 0.7 percentage points from the revised November 2023 estimate and was the same as the nation’s unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.5%.

Last week, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development reported the statewide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the month of December 2023 was 3.2%, up 0.3 percentage points compared to the revised November 2023 estimate. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the nation’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for December 2023 remained steady at 3.7%.

The unadjusted unemployment rates and job estimates for the labor market areas reflect seasonal fluctuations and therefore may show different levels and trends than the statewide seasonally adjusted estimates.

The estimates for labor force, unemployment rates, and jobs for Massachusetts are based on different statistical methodology specified by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

NOTES: The preliminary January 2024 and the revised 2023 unemployment rates, labor force data and jobs estimate for Massachusetts will be released on Friday, March 8, 2024; local unemployment statistics for January 2024 will be released on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. Detailed labor market information is available at http://www.mass.gov/EconomicResearch. See the 2024 Media Advisory for complete list of release dates.

