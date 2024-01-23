MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 1/23/2024

January 23, 2024

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol

Barrack “T” Leonardtown

23200 Leonard Hall Drive

Leonardtown, MD 20650

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: January 23, 2024

On 1/22/2024, TFC Black conducted a traffic stop on Loveville Road at Three Notch Road, Mechanicsville, MD. The driver of the vehicle initially provided a fictitious name, but was able to be identified as Justin Ray King, 41 of Hollywood, MD. The passenger was identified as Robin Danielle Brickman, 26 of Leonardtown, MD. Both King and Brickman were found to have active warrants through the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack and were arrested. A K-9 scan of the vehicle was conducted which resulted in a positive alert. A search of the vehicle revealed suspected Cocaine, suspected Ambien and associated paraphernalia. King was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis, Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia, and Fraud-Person’s Identity to Avoid Prosecution. Brickman was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis x2 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia. King and Brickman were also both served their warrants.

The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:

On 1/21/2024, Frederick Lavone Milburn Jr, 43 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Black

On 1/21/2024, Shane Dakota Lynn, 29 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Sr. Tpr Oyler

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 1/17/2024, Tiffany Michelle Eckloff, 33 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Eckrich for FTA: Second Degree Assault

On 1/17/2024, Kyle Ryan Summers, 35 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by TFC Posch for FTA: Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia

On 1/18/2024, Michel Robin Sescoe, 39 of Suitland, MD was arrested by Tpr Oliva Flores for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 1/20/2024, Dayvon Markell Scriber, 25 of Key West, FL was arrested by TFC Black for FTA: Driving while out-of-state license was suspended

On 1/22/2024, Justin Ray King, 41 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by TFC Black for FTA: Driving without a required license and FTA: Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis x3 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x3

On 1/22/2024, Robin Danielle Brickman, 26 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by TFC Black for FTA: Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis x2 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x2

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

News releases are a service of the Maryland State Police.

Contact the Office of Media Communications at 410-653-4236 or e-mail at msp.media@maryland.gov