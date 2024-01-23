Trophy Resources To Post Highest Annual Revenue
Trophy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSI)ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trophy Resources, Inc. (OTC PINK:TRSI) is on track to record its highest revenue number in the last 20 years. To the best of the current managements knowledge the Company has never been so prosperous in terms of overall revenue production. While all the numbers are not in as of the date of this news release, it is anticipated that the company will report north of $380,000 in revenue for the fourth quarter 2023. This will be the second full reporting quarter to reflect the acquisition in March of 2023. While the financials are unaudited and have not been fully accounted for, the company believes that they are on the right path.
Trophy Resources is experiencing a period of significant growth and success, particularly highlighted by its anticipated record revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023. The company attributes this success to various factors, including the absence of new capital raised via debt, no new equity offerings to raise capital, maintaining PINK CURRENT status with OTC Markets, completing its first acquisition in the last 15 years, engaging an outside accounting firm, entering a program to reduce outstanding debt, and achieving record revenue.
The unaudited financials, while not fully accounted for, indicate a positive trajectory for the company. Additionally, the management expresses confidence in its ability to continue growing through acquisitions, as evidenced by its ongoing exploration of other opportunities.
About Trophy Resources, Inc.
Trophy Resources, Inc., is a publicly traded holding company that is traded over the counter with the stock symbol TRSI. Trophy Resources, Inc., is focused on acquisition opportunities with recurring revenue streams to maximize shareholder value. TRSI is focused on strategic acquisitions that are opportunistic, cash-flow positive with hard assets.
NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT
Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements.
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the Company’s mission statement and growth strategy, are “forward-looking statements.” Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company’s future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company’s filings with OTC Markets and/or the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release. Forward-looking statements and risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Expected, actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. The matters discussed herein should not be construed in any way, shape, or manner of our future financial condition or stock price.
