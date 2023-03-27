Trophy Resources, Inc., Announces Acquisition

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Trophy Resources, Inc. (OTC PINK:TRSI) is pleased to update its shareholders and the public in general. On March 27, 2023 Trophy Resources, Inc., signed definitive documentation to acquire Jumpstart Family Entertainment, LLC.
Jumpstart Family is a limited liability company headquartered in Alpharetta, GA that owns the franchise rights and operates a trampoline family entertainment park in Cumming GA. This single location is a 25,000 square foot indoor trampoline park with full arcade, ninjas course, dodge ball court, party rooms and full kitchen. Jumpstart was started in 2017 and is majority owned and run by James Canouse, the CEO of Trophy Resources, Inc. Jumpstart currently owns and operates this 25,000 square foot indoor family entertainment center in Cumming, GA.
Trophy Resources has also recently completed the following:
• Filed its Annual Report with the State of Florida.
• Filed its Annual Report with OTC Markets
• Maintained its Current Pink status.single
• Filed an Attorney Letter with OTC Markets
• Satisfied all financials obligations to OTC Markets
• Verified its Profile with OTC Markets.
Trophy resources has maintained its current shares outstanding at 1,192,872,607, which is a low number that has not changed in the last few years. Jumpstart Family has filed taxes every year for the last 4 years and so it is managements ambition to make Trophy Resources an audited company.
About Trophy Resources, Inc.
Trophy Resources, Inc., is a publicly traded holding company that is traded over the counter with the stock symbol TRSI. TRSI is focused on strategic acquisitions that are opportunistic, cash-flow positive with hard assets. Trophy Resources currently owns, as a wholly-owned subsidiary, Jumpstart Family Entertainment, LLC. Jumpstart Family Entertainment, LLC, founded in 2017, is a single franchisee owner of a 25,000 square foot indoor trampoline park, with party rooms, full arcade, redemption counter, kitchen, dodge ball arena and professional style ninja course.
NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT
Forward-looking statements and risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Expected, actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with, among other things, the impact of economic, competitive, and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, and performance. The matters discussed herein should not be construed in any way, shape, or manner of our future financial condition or stock price.
